Senegal: New Senegal Government Bond (Bat Sen 2026-2027) Listed On Daba Finance With 7.25 Percent Coupon Rate

Daba Finance is proud to announce the listing of the new Senegal Government Bond (BAT SEN 2026-2027, ISIN: SN0000005182), offering African investors a compelling opportunity to diversify their portfolios with a secure fixed-income instrument. This bond, issued by the Government of Senegal, carries an attractive annual coupon rate of 7.25% and a yield to maturity of 7.25%.

Investors can participate in this offering with a minimum investment of XOF 10,000. The bond has a maturity date of August 1, 2027, with annual coupon payments. The proceeds from this issuance are specifically earmarked to cover the financing needs of the State Budget of Senegal, providing a direct avenue for investors to contribute to the nation's economic development.

This new listing underscores Daba Finance's commitment to delivering high-quality, compliance-safe investment insights and opportunities tailored for African and emerging markets. It represents a significant step towards enabling broader access to sovereign debt, allowing retail and institutional investors alike to engage with transparent and impactful financial instruments. Explore the BAT SEN 2026-2027 bond on the Daba Finance platform today and strengthen your portfolio with a stable, government-backed asset. Please remember that all investments carry risk, and this is not financial advice.

Key Takeaways

Invest in Senegal's state budget financing; 7.25% annual coupon rate; Minimum investment of XOF 10,000; Matures August 2027.