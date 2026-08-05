Liberia: 11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Palm Tree Falls During Lofa Storm

3 August 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Edwin N. Khakie

- An 11-year-old boy, Anthony Argbah, died Wednesday after a palm tree fell on him during a heavy rainstorm in Lawalazu Town, Lofa County, local authorities said.

Authorities said Anthony was harvesting groundnuts with his aunt when heavy rain and strong winds swept through the farming community and caused the tree to collapse.

Residents rushed to the scene and took him to a nearby health facility, where a medical doctor later pronounced him dead.

Medical authorities said he died from severe brain injuries caused by the impact of the falling tree.

The Town Chief said the storm struck unexpectedly while the child and his aunt were on the farm.

Community members later extended condolences to the family and urged residents to avoid farming or standing near large trees during severe weather.

The incident has renewed concerns about storm-related risks in rural farming communities during the rainy season.

Local leaders said residents should take precautions when storms develop.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

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