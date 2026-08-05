Nigeria's Dangote Refinery Aims to Raise $5b With October Listing

Dangote Petroleum Refinery plans to raise about $5 billion in an initial public offering that could become Africa's largest listing, Reuters reported, citing a source with knowledge of the plan. The offer is expected to close in October, with Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission reviewing the application. A prospectus could be published in September, according to people familiar with the process.

The refinery plans to use the funds to expand capacity at its Lagos plant from 650,000 barrels a day to 1.4 million. The company also wants to build a refinery on Kenya's coast with East African governments. Dangote began operations in 2024 and reached full capacity this year.

The primary listing will take place on the Nigerian Exchange. Markets in South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, Ghana and Rwanda have held talks with the refinery's advisers about ways for local investors to take part. Kenya could account for as much as $500 million of demand, led by pension funds. A direct cross-listing is not planned. Other markets may use depositary receipts or exchange-traded products linked to the NGX shares.

The final amount, offer size and valuation will depend on SEC approval. A $2.5 billion private placement for a 6% stake in July valued the refinery at about $40 billion. That level is above the market values of several listed refiners with similar capacity, including Turkey's Tupras and US-based HF Sinclair. Nigeria's state oil company owns just over 7%.

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The proposed $5 billion raise would equal more than 4% of the NGX's market value. Investors may receive dividends in naira or dollars. The listing would give African pension funds and other institutions access to the refinery while helping Dangote finance expansion without relying only on debt. The timetable remains tight, and no offer terms have been approved. The company did not comment on the target, timing or valuation for the planned offer.

Key Takeaways

The IPO would test whether African markets can fund a company whose capital needs exceed the size of most share sales. A $5 billion offer would add scale to the NGX, but the structure matters as much as the amount. The $40 billion value implied by July's private placement is higher than the value of listed refiners with similar capacity. Investors will need to judge whether Dangote deserves that gap because of its location, export reach, expansion plan and role in Nigeria's fuel market. The offer could also test regional market links. Exchanges outside Nigeria are not expected to list the shares, so investors may need depositary receipts or products that track the NGX stock. Those structures add fees, currency exposure and custody questions. The choice to pay dividends in naira or dollars could widen demand, but it also requires enough foreign-currency cash flow. The refinery's earnings remain tied to crude supply, fuel prices, operating rates, debt and government policy. Expansion to 1.4 million barrels a day would require more capital and execution. SEC approval, the prospectus and the final free float will show how much control Dangote is prepared to share and whether the October deadline can be met.