Nigeria: Military Minimum Wage Hits N187,000 As Tinubu Approves 30-80% Pay Rise

President Bola Tinubu has approved salary increases of between 30 and 80 per cent for personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces, with the lowest-paid private expected to earn about N187,000 monthly under the new pay structure.

About 250,000 military personnel are expected to benefit from the salary review, which takes effect from September 1.

According to a statement by the President's spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, officers above the rank of colonel, including brigadier-generals, major-generals, lieutenant-generals and generals, will receive a 30 per cent salary increase.

Personnel from colonel to warrant officer will receive a 50 per cent increase, while those from private to staff sergeant will enjoy an 80 per cent pay rise.

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LEADERSHIP recalls that defence minister General Christopher Musa (rtd) had sparked a debate over troop welfare when he declared last month that the federal government had increased the salaries of military personnel with the least paid now earning N100,000 a month instead of the previous N49,000.

That revelation caused many to call for an upward review of military salaries to reflect the present economic realities and the nature of their task in fighting insecurity across the nation, often at great risk to their lives.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the new package will raise the annual wage bill for military personnel from N660 billion to N924 billion.

President Tinubu said the salary review reflects his administration's commitment to improving troop welfare in recognition of the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces in tackling banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and other security threats.

"The men and women who help to keep us safe in our homes must be supported and appreciated in the course of their duties to our nation.

"Our administration will continue to prioritise troop welfare and modernise the Armed Forces by providing the weapons and technological tools needed to discharge their duties.

"Our administration believes that no nation can achieve greatness without security. We therefore remain resolute in mobilising all military and law enforcement assets to eliminate security threats and protect the lives and property of all Nigerians."

The President urged military personnel to see the gesture as a demonstration of the nation's appreciation for their service.

"Together we shall prevail over the enemies intent on destroying the fabric of our nation," he said.

Documents obtained by LEADERSHIP indicate that under the previous salary structure, a private earned about N104,000 monthly, while a lance corporal received N112,000, a corporal N114,000 and a sergeant between N120,000 and N130,000.

With the 80 per cent increment, a private and equivalent ranks will now earn about N187,000 monthly, while lance corporals will receive about N211,000. Sergeants and their equivalents will earn N216,000 and above.

Among commissioned officers, a major and equivalent ranks will now earn about N540,000 monthly, up from about N360,000, although actual earnings will vary depending on age, rank, corps and other service conditions.

However, military sources who requested anonymity said the exact figures approved would only become clear when the implementation details are released.

NLC Welcomes Review, Demands Wage Equity

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) welcomed the salary increase, describing it as a positive development, but stressed that wage adjustments across the public service should be implemented equitably.

NLC spokesperson, Comrade Benson Upah, said the labour movement had no objection to salary reviews for any category of workers, including military personnel, provided fairness was maintained.

He expressed concern that some junior military personnel were reportedly yet to benefit from the current national minimum wage.

"We are not opposed to salary increase or upward review of salaries for any category of workers, including those in the armed forces, so long as an equitable balance is maintained.

"Lately, we were shocked to learn that several junior personnel in the armed forces do not receive the minimum wage. This is highly embarrassing and unacceptable. In summary, the wage review is a welcome development," Upah said.

Senators Lawan, Yar'Adua Applaud Tinubu's New Military Wages

Chairmen of the Senate Committees on Defence and Army, Senators Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan and Abdulaziz Musa Yar'Adua, also applauded the new salary structure, describing it as a major boost to troop welfare, morale and national security.

In separate statements issued in Abuja, the lawmakers said the review reflects the federal government's recognition of the sacrifices and dedication of military personnel.

Lawan said the pay increase demonstrates the Tinubu administration's commitment to improving the welfare of members of the Armed Forces.

Yar'Adua, chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, described the package as a fitting reward for the courage, patriotism and sacrifices of Nigerian troops.

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He said the improved welfare package would boost the morale of about 250,000 personnel engaged in operations against banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and terrorism across the country.

According to him, the increase in the military wage bill from N660 billion to N924 billion further underscores the administration's commitment to strengthening troop welfare and modernising the Armed Forces.

Security Experts Seek Wider Welfare Reforms

Security experts also welcomed the salary increase, describing it as a significant step towards improving troop morale and enhancing national security.

They, however, urged the federal government to sustain wider welfare reforms across the security sector.

Security analyst and retired police officer, Iyke Odife, said improved remuneration would motivate personnel to remain committed to protecting the country.

Similarly, retired Assistant Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edwin Ugwuja, called for improved salaries for personnel of other security agencies, arguing that the hazardous nature of their duties justifies better remuneration.