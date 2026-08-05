Central Africa: Air Peace Expands Central Africa Network, Launches Lagos-Douala-Libreville Route

Nigeria's leading carrier, Air Peace Limited, has expanded its regional footprint with the commencement of inaugural flight operations on the Lagos-Douala-Libreville route.

With this service, the airline has reinforced its commitment to deepening intra-African connectivity and linking more African cities through its growing network.

Air Peace stated in a statement that the new route marks another significant milestone in the airline's strategic expansion across the continent, connecting Nigeria's commercial capital with Cameroon and Gabon while creating greater opportunities for business, trade, tourism, cultural exchange and stronger people-to-people relationships across Central and West Africa.

Upon arrival at the Douala International Airport, the Air Peace delegation, led by the airline's Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Nowel Ngala, and Director of Flight Operations, Captain Augustine Kamano, was warmly received by Mrs. Suliat Paramole, Foreign Affairs Officer, Nigeria General Consulate, representing the Nigerian Ambassador to Cameroon; Hon. Chief Sir Lovinus Ezeh.

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They were also received by the President General of the Nigerian Community in the Littoral Region; Deputy Chief of the Airport Security Unit, Douala, Lt. Col. Adolphe Nyamke Bongkwaha, who represented the Douala Airport Authority; and representatives of the Transport Regulator and the Civil Aviation Authority of Cameroon.

Speaking at the welcome ceremony, Paramole, representing the Nigerian Ambassador to Cameroon, commended Air Peace for strengthening the air link between Nigeria and Cameroon, noting that the new route would enhance mobility and further support the longstanding relationship between both countries.

Also speaking, Ezeh welcomed the new service, describing it as a significant development for the Nigerian community in the Littoral Region and expressing optimism that the route would make travel between Nigeria and Cameroon more convenient while supporting stronger economic and social ties.

Representing the Douala Airport Authority, Lt. Col. Adolphe Nyamke Bongkwaha welcomed Air Peace to Douala and highlighted the importance of the new connection in strengthening the city's position as a key gateway for regional travel and facilitating increased movement between Cameroon and Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of Air Peace, Ngala described the launch as another important milestone in the airline's regional expansion journey, noting that the Lagos-Douala-Libreville connection further strengthens Air Peace's growing African network and provides passengers with greater access to destinations across West and Central Africa.

Ngala reaffirmed Air Peace's commitment to building a robust and interconnected African aviation network, enabling passengers to travel seamlessly from destinations across the airline's domestic network through Lagos to regional and international destinations, including London and the Caribbean.

From Douala, the Air Peace delegation proceeded to Libreville, where the inaugural flight landed at the Libreville Airport and was warmly welcomed by the Director of Flight Operations of the Agence Nationale de l'Aviation Civile, Mr. Georges Renaud Maxime Moubamou Malekou; the Managing Director of Libreville Airport, Aéroport de Libreville (ADL), Mr. Igor Simard; and the representative of the President of the Nigerian Community in Gabon, Mr. Mike Iwu.

Speaking at the welcome ceremony, Malekou welcomed Air Peace's entry into the Gabonese market, noting that the new route would contribute to strengthening air connectivity and fostering greater interaction between Gabon, Nigeria and the wider region.

Simard, also welcomed the airline's inaugural operations, describing the new connection as a positive development that would expand travel options for passengers and further strengthen Libreville's connectivity with key African destinations.

Representing the President of the Nigerian Community in Gabon, Iwu expressed appreciation for the new route, noting that the direct connection would provide greater convenience for Nigerians and other travellers while strengthening the bonds between the Nigerian community in Gabon and their home country.

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The launch of the Lagos-Douala-Libreville route, coming a day after the commencement of the Lagos-Conakry-Bamako service, underscores Air Peace's strategic commitment to expanding its footprint across Africa and positioning Lagos as a key hub for seamless regional and international connectivity.

The airline added that the latest route expansion further reinforces the airline's antecedent of pioneering new connections and driving the growth of intra-African air travel. With the addition of Douala and Libreville to its expanding network, "Air Peace continues to demonstrate its commitment to connecting cities, bringing African destinations closer together and creating greater opportunities for trade, tourism, investment and economic development across the continent."