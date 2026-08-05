Liberia, France Move to Deepen Anti-Drug Cooperation With Proposed Law Enforcement Pact

Paris - Liberia and France are seeking to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fight against illicit drug trafficking and transnational organized crime following high-level discussions between the Embassy of Liberia in Paris and France's specialized anti-narcotics agency, the Office Anti-Stupéfiants (OFAST).

The meeting, held on July 28 in Paris, brought together Liberia's Ambassador to France, Dr. Teeko Tozay Yorlay Sr., senior embassy officials, and OFAST leadership to explore new avenues for collaboration in intelligence sharing, technical assistance, institutional capacity building, and joint efforts to combat international narcotics trafficking.

The Liberian delegation included Ambassador Yorlay, Deputy Chief of Mission Emmanuel Saye Larmeh, and Minister-Counselor for Press and Public Affairs Senve Darlington Tehmeh. They were received by OFAST Chief Dimitri Zoulas and the agency's Director of International Cooperation, Perrine Boudin.

During the meeting, French officials outlined OFAST's intelligence-led approach to tackling drug trafficking and organized crime, while both sides discussed mechanisms for expanding cooperation between their respective law enforcement institutions.

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Discover moreLocal NewsCity & Local GuidesGeographic Reference Ambassador Yorlay reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to strengthening international partnerships to confront the growing threat posed by drug trafficking and transnational criminal networks.

He stressed that closer collaboration among law enforcement agencies is critical to enhancing national, regional, and global security.

A key outcome of the meeting was Liberia's proposal to negotiate and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and OFAST.

According to the embassy, the proposed agreement would establish a formal framework for intelligence and information sharing, technical assistance, institutional collaboration, capacity building, and other joint initiatives aimed at disrupting organized criminal networks.

French officials welcomed the proposal, with both sides agreeing to pursue discussions toward finalizing the agreement.

The meeting also proposed that a high-level Liberian delegation, comprising representatives of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, the Liberia National Police, and the Ministry of Justice, travel to France to advance negotiations and identify priority areas for practical cooperation.

If concluded, the Memorandum of Understanding is expected to be signed in Paris later this year. Both countries also agreed in principle to hold a reciprocal high-level meeting in Liberia following the signing to formally launch the partnership and adopt an implementation roadmap.

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The discussions come as Liberia intensifies efforts to combat illicit drug trafficking following several major cocaine seizures that have heightened concerns about the country's vulnerability to transnational narcotics networks.

Liberia and France have maintained diplomatic relations since 1852, when France became the second major world power to formally recognize Liberia's independence. Officials from both countries said the longstanding relationship provides a strong foundation for expanding cooperation into strategic areas, including counter-narcotics operations, intelligence sharing, institutional capacity building, and broader law enforcement collaboration.

The meeting concluded with both delegations reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and expressing confidence that the proposed agreement would mark a new chapter in Liberia-France cooperation against illicit drug trafficking and organized crime.