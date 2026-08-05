Ghana: Two Dead, Eight Injured in Road Accident At Dompoase Near Komenda

4 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Two people have died and eight others sustained injuries following a road traffic accident at Dompoase, near Komenda on the Cape Coast-Takoradi highway on Thursday, July 31, 2026.

According to a statement from the Ghana National Fire Service, Central Region, the Komenda Fire Station received a distress call at 18:55hrs. Rescue personnel arrived at the scene 15 minutes later at 19:10hrs.

On arrival, fire officers found one person trapped in a crashed Toyota Hiace with registration number AS 6145-24.

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The rescue team worked to extricate the victim, but the person was later pronounced dead at the scene.

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Preliminary information indicates that 10 people were on board the Hiace at the time of the crash. Apart from the two fatalities, eight others sustained various degrees of injury.

Three of the injured were said to be in severe condition.

Personnel from the National Ambulance Service transported all the injured to the Elmina Polyclinic for medical care.

An eyewitness at the scene told officials that the accident occurred when an unidentified vehicle traveling from Takoradi towards Cape Coast* attempted to overtake another vehicle.

In an attempt to avoid a head-on collision, the Toyota Hiace, which was traveling from Cape Coast towards Takoradi, swerved and crashed into a broken-down truck with registration number GN 2491-14 that was parked by the roadside.

The Central Regional Fire Command has advised drivers to exercise patience and extra caution on the highway, especially during overtaking and in areas where broken-down vehicles may be present.

"Such incidents can be prevented if road users obey traffic regulations and remain alert," the statement said.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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