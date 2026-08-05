Nigeria: NHRC Trains Staff to Combat Rising Cases of Elder Abuse in Nigeria

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intensified efforts to tackle the growing incidence of elder abuse in Nigeria by training its personnel to better protect the rights and dignity of older persons across the country.

Speaking at the second phase of a one-day capacity-building workshop for staff of the Commission's Vulnerable Groups Department in Abuja on Tuesday, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, said the training was designed to strengthen the capacity of officers as frontline human rights defenders in preventing and responding to abuse against elderly Nigerians.

Ojukwu said the initiative comes at a critical time as Nigeria experiences a steady increase in the population of older persons due to improved healthcare and longer life expectancy. He warned that the demographic shift has also heightened the vulnerability of many elderly citizens to physical violence, psychological abuse, financial exploitation, neglect and harmful traditional practices.

He stressed that the Commission has a constitutional mandate to promote, protect and enforce the rights of every Nigerian without discrimination, noting that older persons are entitled to the same legal protections and dignity as every other citizen.

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"Older persons are not exceptions. They are rights holders entitled to dignity, equality and full protection under the law. Yet, many continue to suffer in silence and remain largely invisible within our communities and institutions," he said.

According to Ojukwu, the training will equip participants with practical knowledge and investigative skills to identify, document and respond effectively to cases of elder abuse while deepening their understanding of the rights of older persons under national, regional and international human rights frameworks.

He added that the programme would also strengthen the advocacy capacity of NHRC personnel, enabling them to engage more effectively with government institutions, civil society organisations and community leaders in advancing the rights and welfare of elderly citizens.

Describing human rights protection as a responsibility that extends beyond official duties, Ojukwu urged participants to demonstrate empathy, courage and commitment in defending vulnerable members of society.

The NHRC boss disclosed that the workshop is part of a broader capacity development programme being implemented in phases to ensure that all members of staff benefit from the specialised training.

Reaffirming the Commission's commitment to protecting the rights of older persons, Ojukwu said every effort to prevent abuse and promote policies that safeguard the elderly contributes to building a more just, inclusive and humane society.