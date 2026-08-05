Nigeria Seeks Stronger Investment, Tourism Ties With Saudi Arabia

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening investment, trade and tourism relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, declaring that Nigeria is open for business and well-positioned to attract greater foreign investment under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the declaration on Tuesday at the Nigeria-Saudi Diaspora Investment and Tourism Exhibition Summit 2026 in Abuja.

Idris said the Tinubu administration is implementing far-reaching economic reforms aimed at creating a competitive, investor-friendly economy anchored on enterprise, innovation and private sector-led growth.

"Nigeria is open for business and ready for deeper partnership with Saudi Arabia. Our economic reforms are creating new opportunities for investment, trade and tourism, and we invite investors to take advantage of the enormous potential our country offers," he said.

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The minister described the summit as a strategic platform for governments, investors and the private sector to build practical partnerships capable of expanding trade, stimulating investment, creating jobs and strengthening economic cooperation between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

According to him, the Renewed Hope Agenda is reshaping Nigeria's investment environment through reforms in infrastructure, economic diversification, agriculture, education financing, digital innovation, skills development and security.

He noted that the reforms are laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth while positioning Nigeria as a preferred destination for regional and global investment.

"Our responsibility is to continue projecting an accurate, balanced and confident narrative about Nigeria. Investment flourishes where there is transparency, policy consistency and trust. We are committed to ensuring that the world sees Nigeria for what it truly is--a country of immense opportunity, resilience and promise," Idris stated.

The minister also highlighted the critical role of Nigerians in the diaspora in promoting the country's economic potential, noting that their expertise, entrepreneurial achievements and global networks continue to strengthen bilateral relations and attract investment into Nigeria.

He urged participants at the summit to move beyond discussions by translating ideas into concrete partnerships through increased investments, technology transfer, tourism development, innovation and joint ventures.

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"Let us move beyond dialogue to action. Let us build partnerships that create jobs, grow businesses, promote innovation and improve the lives of our people," he added.

Also speaking, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, called for stronger economic collaboration between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia through diaspora-driven investments.

She encouraged investors to explore opportunities in real estate, agriculture, tourism, logistics and other strategic sectors, stressing that Nigerians in the diaspora contribute far beyond remittances.

"Our diaspora contributes far more than remittances. They bring global expertise, market intelligence, credibility and valuable networks that can unlock investment and create jobs. Let us move beyond conversations to practical partnerships that will strengthen commercial ties between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia," she said.

The summit brought together senior government officials, business leaders, investors, development partners and members of the Nigerian diaspora to explore opportunities for expanding investment, tourism and economic cooperation between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.