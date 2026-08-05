Nigeria: Troops Arrest Suspected Boko Haram Fighter Linked to Attack On Military School

Troops have arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorist allegedly involved in the May 8 attack on the Nigerian Army Special Forces School (NETTS) in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Intelligence sources according to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert, said that the suspect, Musa Abdulhamid, 26, was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. on August 4 while allegedly attempting to infiltrate the military facility.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspect, who said he hails from Potiskum, Yobe State, allegedly confessed to being among the Boko Haram fighters that attacked the school on May 8, 2026.

According to the sources, the suspect identified three alleged Boko Haram commanders--Mohammed, Mustapha, and Ismail--as those who led the operation.

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He further claimed that the assault had been planned for a long time, with the fighters hiding in bushes near a rocky area around Buni Gari before launching the attack.

The suspect also disclosed that although commanders usually concealed casualty figures from rank-and-file fighters, the group was believed to have lost more than 10 members during the operation, as many of those who took part never returned to their camps.

According to the sources, the suspect said the group's commanders rarely disclosed details of planned attacks in advance. Instead, fighters were reportedly briefed only when operations were imminent, after their mobile phones had been collected, and were then directed to designated targets.

He also claimed that the insurgents constantly moved from one hideout to another to evade detection by security forces and admitted to operating a long firearm during the attack, although he said he did not know its specific type.

Military sources said the suspect remains in custody and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and profiling.

The arrest is expected to provide security agencies with additional intelligence on the planning, command structure and operational methods of Boko Haram cells operating in the North-East.