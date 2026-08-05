Nigeria: Zamfara Police, Joint Security Team Arrest 48 Suspects in Gusau Raids

The Zamfara State Police Command says it has arrested 48 suspects following a joint security operation involving a show of force and coordinated raids on criminal hideouts in Gusau metropolis.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, said the intelligence-led operation was carried out in collaboration with other security agencies under the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP A.M. Bello.

According to the statement, the operation was part of the Command's sustained efforts to combat crime and enhance public safety across the state.

The Command listed items recovered during the raid to include 17 motorcycles, 3 bicycles, 1 generator, 3 speakers and 3 drums suspected to have been abandoned by criminal elements.

It added that those arrested include both male and female suspects, and that they are currently undergoing investigation. Suspects found culpable, the statement said, will be prosecuted in accordance with the law CP Bello reaffirmed the Command's resolve to rid Zamfara State of all forms of criminality and ensure the safety of lives and property.

He warned criminals operating within the state to abandon their illegal activities or face decisive law enforcement action.