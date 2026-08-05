Nigeria: Wike's Outburst Against Amaechi Reveals Fear of Growing Opposition - ADC

The Rivers State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described recent comments by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, against former Governor Rotimi Amaechi as an expression of fear over the opposition party's growing popularity in the state.

Reacting to Wike's media chat, the Publicity Secretary of the Rivers ADC, Chizy Enyi, Esq., stated that the minister's attempt to rewrite political history will not erase the undeniable fact that Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi remains one of the most consequential leaders to emerge from Rivers State.

In a statement released to journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital, Enyi stressed that Rivers residents are not interested in endless political quarrels or personality clashes. Instead, they are concerned about the economy, insecurity, unemployment, poor infrastructure, citizen welfare, and the widespread economic hardship across the country.

During an interview in Abuja, Wike had claimed that Amaechi no longer possesses the political influence required to deliver votes in Rivers State or the South-South region, arguing that the former governor has consistently failed to produce electoral victories in recent years.

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Responding to Wike's claims, Enyi said, "The attention of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rivers State Chapter, has been drawn to the latest media outburst by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, in which he launched yet another barrage of attacks against the leader of our party, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, while desperately attempting to convince Rivers people that the 2027 election is already settled.

"Ordinarily, we would not dignify such comments with a response. However, it is necessary to set the record straight.

"It is ironic that a man who repeatedly claims the opposition poses no threat continues to devote so much time and energy to attacking the very people he says have no electoral value. Such contradictions betray anxiety rather than confidence."