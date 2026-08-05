Benin's Digital Transformation and Innovation Minister Visits Ethiopia's Mesob Service

Addis Ababa — Benin's delegation, led by the Minister of Digital Transformation and Innovation, Mahuna Akplogan, visited Ethiopia's Modern Service for Organized Benefits (MESOB) today.

The delegation toured MESOB's operations as part of the two countries' growing collaboration in the technology and digital innovation space.

The visit focused on strengthening institutional linkages and exchanging practical knowledge on how digital services can be organized, scaled, and made more accessible to citizens and businesses.

MESOB is a modern one-stop-shop platform designed to simplify how citizens access essential government services.

By bringing services from multiple federal agencies together under one digital and physical center, MESOB ensures faster, more convenient, and more reliable public service delivery.