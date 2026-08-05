Benin's Digital Transformation and Innovation Minister Visits Ethiopia's Mesob Service

5 August 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Benin's delegation, led by the Minister of Digital Transformation and Innovation, Mahuna Akplogan, visited Ethiopia's Modern Service for Organized Benefits (MESOB) today.

The delegation toured MESOB's operations as part of the two countries' growing collaboration in the technology and digital innovation space.

The visit focused on strengthening institutional linkages and exchanging practical knowledge on how digital services can be organized, scaled, and made more accessible to citizens and businesses.

MESOB is a modern one-stop-shop platform designed to simplify how citizens access essential government services.

By bringing services from multiple federal agencies together under one digital and physical center, MESOB ensures faster, more convenient, and more reliable public service delivery.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.