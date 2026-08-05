Nigeria: Police Arrest Two Over Abduction of Military Recruits in Zamfara

Police said one of the suspects made "useful disclosures" concerning the July abduction of three newly graduated military recruits from Kebbi State.

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested two men suspected of involvement in the abduction of three newly graduated military recruits in neighbouring Zamfara State.

The recruits, who are from Kebbi State, were abducted in July along the Kwanan Mayanchi-Gurusu section of the Anka-Bukuyum road in Zamfara.

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Police spokesperson Bashir Usman said in a statement on Tuesday that the suspects were arrested at about 6.15 a.m. on Saturday.

The police identified the suspects as Mallan Abubakar of Gargam Village in Bagega, Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, and Usman Muhammadu of Ajera in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Mr Usman said one of the suspects made "useful disclosures" concerning the abduction during preliminary questioning.

"During preliminary investigation, one of the suspects made useful disclosures regarding the abduction of the three military recruits in July 2026 along the Kwanan Mayanchi-Gurusu axis of Zamfara State," the police statement said.

The command identified one of the victims as Kabiru Hassan, a resident of Ribah in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State. It said the other two recruits were from Zuru Local Government Area.

The three victims have regained their freedom, according to the police.

However, the command did not disclose the exact date of their abduction, how long they were held or the circumstances under which they regained their freedom.

It also did not say whether a ransom was demanded or paid, or whether the suspects were arrested before or after the victims' release.

The command said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and efforts to identify other people who may have been involved.

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Umar Hadejia, commended the officers involved in the operation and said the command would continue its efforts to identify and prosecute everyone connected with the abduction.

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