Mali: Journalist Sentenced to Prison Under Cybercrime Law

press release

On 3 August, the National Cybercrime Unit sentenced journalist Chahana Takiou to one year in prison, six months of which were suspended. Takiou was arrested on 8 June in connection with comments he had made at the Pan-African Media Forum in Bamako. The journalist denounced the use of cybercrime legislation against journalists, arguing that media professionals should instead be tried under press laws.

Since the military junta seized power in Mali in 2020, freedom of speech and media freedom have been severely restricted. There has been an alarming increase in the intimidation, harassment and imprisonment of journalists, as well as a tightening crackdown on media organisations.

Takiou's case reveals the systematic pattern used by the military junta to silence journalists. On 9 June, Abdramane Keita, the editor-in-chief of the newspaper Le Temoinwas arrested and is currently being held in custody under the Cybercriminal Act. The trial is expected to begin in August. Similarly, on 5 February, journalist Youssouf Sissoko was arrested and charged under the 2019 Cybercriminal Act for allegedly publishing "false information", for which he was sentenced to two years imprisonment.

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IFJ General Secretary, Anthony Bellanger, noted that weaponising cybercrime laws to silence and imprison journalists undermines freedom of expression and media freedom. "It is unacceptable to use vague and unfounded cybercrime charges to silence journalists. Freedom of speech and media freedom are fundamental rights that must be respected by all. Journalists should not be criminalised for expressing their views, including criticising state institutions. Journalists must be allowed to carry out their duties without fear."

The IFJ calls on the Malian authorities to drop all charges against journalist Takiou and demands the release of all journalists who are currently in custody.