Liberia: Dismissed Ria Airport Official Is Sole Owner of Firm Behind Rejected Dock Request for Fugitive Vessel

Monrovia — The Liberian businessman who wrote to maritime authorities seeking dock privileges for the now-fugitive vessel IB Atlantic IV is the sole owner of the company on whose behalf he made the request, corporate filings reviewed by this newspaper show.

Mark Egon Kuiah, until recently Deputy Director for Operations at Roberts International Airport, is listed as the 100 percent shareholder of Madris and Companies, Incorporated, according to Articles of Incorporation filed with the Liberia Business Registry on September 21, 2018. The filing lists Kuiah -- recorded there as "Egon Kuiah" of Marshall, Margibi County -- as holding all 100 authorized shares of the company, which was formed to engage in fishing, fisheries, cold-storage and related import-export business.

On July 13, Kuiah wrote to the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) as registered agent for the company -- identified in that correspondence as Madris Group of Companies Incorporated -- describing a vessel in distress with propeller damage and requesting privileges to dock at the Freeport of Monrovia. LiMA rejected the request, telling FrontPageAfrica the account did not add up: the vessel was still in Sierra Leonean waters at the time and had not docked anywhere, yet was already being sought a Liberian berth and a dive team.

That vessel, the IB Atlantic IV, is the same ship Liberian troops have since pursued off Rivercess. Authorities are now examining reports -- as yet unconfirmed -- that a smaller boat approached the vessel in the days that followed and attempted to throw something aboard it.

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Kuiah's letter came weeks before his own dismissal amid Liberia's widening cocaine scandal, which has also ensnared the commander of the Liberia Immigration Service post at Bo-Waterside and his deputy, both allegedly detained by Sierra Leonean security officers in March while attempting to cross back into Liberia carrying suspected narcotics.

Neither Kuiah nor Madris and Companies, Incorporated could be reached for comment. LiMA has not said whether it is investigating any connection between the company, the rejected docking request, and the ongoing search for the IB Atlantic IV.