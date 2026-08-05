South Africa/Burkina Faso: Kgatlana Strike Sends Banyana Banyana Into Last Eight

Thembi Kgatlana's first-half goal was enough to send defending champions South Africa into the quarter-finals of the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

A gritty 1-0 win over Burkina Faso in Casablanca on Tuesday night meant that Banyana Banyana finished second in Group B and advance to the knockout stages after a game that truly tested their composure.

Burkina Faso started the brighter and had the best early chance when Alimata Belem broke clear, but she hesitated and allowed goalkeeper Andile Dlamini to smother.

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South Africa grew into the contest and went close in the 18th minute when Isabella Ludwig's header drifted just wide.

The breakthrough arrived three minutes later.

Fikile Magama picked out Kgatlana with a clever ball and the forward kept her cool to tap home from close range for her first goal of the tournament.

After the break, Burkina Faso pushed for an equaliser, but Banyana's defence held firm.

Organised and disciplined, South Africa limited clear chances and saw out the 1-0 win to book their place in the last eight.

Banyana needed the game between Ivory Coast and Tanzania to go their way to seal second spot; and it did.

The Ivorians picked up a 2-1 win to top the group meaning that South Africa's win sent them through, one point clear of both Burkina Faso and Tanzania.

Coach Desiree Ellis will now turn attention to Morocco in the quarter-finals as Banyana chase a second straight WAFCON title.

Pictured above: Banyana Banyana

Source: @banyana_banyana