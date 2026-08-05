Liberia: LBA Finals - Defending Champions LPRC Oilers Face Must-Win Clash Against Pythons On Wednesday

Monrovia — The 2026 Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) Best out of-Five Championship Finals will continue today Wednesday April 5, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Gymnasium, with defending champions LPRC Oilers facing an early must-win test to level their series against rivals NPA Pythons.

The marquee matchup, set for 7:30 p.m., will see Oilers attempt to recover from Sunday's 47-36 loss.

The opening victory handed NPA a 1-0 lead, putting them within two wins of capturing the national title and securing Liberia's sole qualification berth for the FIBA Interclubs Men's Competition.

Sunday's clash showcased the defensive intensity of the rivalry. The Pythons dictated the tempo with continuous pressure, holding the champions to just 36 points one of their lowest offensive totals in a finals game and disrupting their usual rhythm from the opening quarter.

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Discover moreNewspapersOpinion & CommentaryJournalism & News Industry The full Wednesday schedule includes pivotal action across all divisions:

Women's Division (5:30 p.m.):

D-Rockas face Flames after securing a 73-69 overtime victory in Sunday's opener to claim a 1-0 series lead.

Second Division:

Paynesville Bulldogs aim to build on momentum against Bushrod Dreams following a decisive 71-54 win in Game One.

Third Division:

Junior Rockies look to extend their series advantage over the Louisiana Blazers after a tight 57-55 victory.

With national honors, divisional titles, and continental berths on the line, large crowds are expected at the SKD Gymnasium as the championship battles intensify.