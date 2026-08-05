Liberia: A Call to the People of Liberia and Africatitle - Let Respect Lead the Way.

opinion

As a citizen, I want to make one thing clear: I am not a politician, nor am I writing to support or oppose any political party. My concern is for our nation, our continent, and the future of our people.

One thing that continues to trouble me is the growing culture of insulting our leaders. Whether it is the President, elected officials, or other public servants, many people now believe that using abusive and disrespectful language is the best way to express their opinions. This should not be the path we choose.

At the same time, leaders must remember that leadership is a sacred responsibility. The people place their trust in them with the hope that they will govern with honesty, fairness, humility, and a genuine desire to improve the lives of all citizens. When leaders fail to listen to the people, misuse public resources, or neglect their responsibilities, citizens have every right to raise their voices and demand accountability. However, that criticism should be based on facts, respect, and a sincere desire to see our nation progress--not on insults or hatred.

As citizens, we also have responsibilities. It is easy to point fingers at those in leadership while ignoring our own actions. Corruption, dishonesty, violence, spreading false information, tribalism, and hatred do not begin only in government. They also exist among ordinary people. A better nation requires both responsible leaders and responsible citizens.

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Liberia is widely known as a Christian nation. We pray, we attend church, and we proudly speak about God. But we should ask ourselves: Are we living according to the values we profess? If we continually choose hatred instead of love, insults instead of respect, and division instead of understanding, how can we expect God's blessings to rest upon our nation? Faith is not only about what we say with our mouths; it is also about how we treat one another.

Discover moreNewsCity & Local GuidesCampaigns & Elections God has richly blessed Liberia with abundant natural resources. Many African countries have also been blessed with fertile land, minerals, forests, rivers, and talented people. Yet, despite these blessings, many of our nations continue to struggle with poverty, unemployment, and underdevelopment. One reason is that too often we allow hatred, selfishness, corruption, and division to prevent us from working together for the common good. Instead of joining hands to develop our nations, we sometimes spend more time attacking one another.

To the people of Liberia and to all Africans, let us remember that disagreement does not require disrespect. We can criticize our leaders without insulting them. We can hold them accountable while maintaining our dignity. Likewise, leaders should respect the citizens they serve, listen to their concerns, and lead with integrity and compassion.

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If we truly desire a better Liberia and a better Africa, change must begin with each of us. Leaders should lead with honesty, justice, and humility. Citizens should speak with wisdom, respect, and truth. Together, we can build nations where peace, justice, accountability, and development become realities rather than dreams.

May God bless Liberia. May God bless Africa. And may He give both our leaders and our citizens the wisdom, humility and love needed to build nations that future generations will be proud to inherit"

Annette C l. Gbarwee serves as Speaker of the J. W. Pearson Extension High School Student Council Government.