Liberia: A Square Peg in a Square Hole - the Right Person in the Right Seat - an Op-Ed Commentary of Dr Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo's Incredible Transformation of Liberia's Epa

opinion

One of Liberia's greatest governance challenges is not the shortage of talent. It is our failure to place the right people in the right roles. For too long, public offices have served as rewards rather than purpose-driven, patriotic assignments. We hand positions to those we feel indebted to, not those who are ready and prepared to deliver. As a consequence, agencies limp along, mandates gather dust, citizens stop expecting anything from the state, and eventually stop asking.

Every now and then, however, Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo reminds us of what is possible when competence, blended with discipline, meet responsibility. I have known Dr. Yarkpawolo for about a decade, since the final stages of his doctoral studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

We worked together to organize a forum that introduced his research findings on Liberia's land and environmental resources to history teachers from across the country. Though, it was not a prestigious national gathering, he treated it with remarkable seriousness. He planned meticulously. He followed through on every commitment. He treated a modest assignment with the discipline most people reserve for high caliber occasions of national importance. Long before he led a public institution, that experience convinced me that he was someone who could be trusted with national responsibility.

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That same discipline is now evident in his leadership of the Environmental Protection Agency. In less than three years, he has turned an institution once known for stagnation into one that reflects structure, consistency, and accountability. Inspections are conducted on schedule. Complaints are investigated. Environmental laws are enforced with greater resolve. Offices that once existed only on paper now serve citizens across the country.

Discover moreAfricans & DiasporaJournalism & News IndustryHistory The Agency's work is far from complete, but it has unmistakably changed direction. They are testaments of remarkable steps in the right direction, signalling the setting of the stage for genuine and irreversible progress.

The scale of Dr Yarkpawolo's ongoing transformation is evidence that speaks for itself. Staff morale and professionalism restored. New offices opened in counties that had none. More than 1,400 inspections. Nearly 200 complaints investigated.

Fines exceeding one million dollars returned to government revenue. Eleven new environmental regulations, from water and air quality to lead in paint and waste management. A headquarters and laboratory finally owned outright, after years of renting.

A partnership with Cambridge worth more than 250,000 pounds in climate scholarships. Liberia's voice strengthened in global environmental diplomacy at COP16, COP29, and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. These are not promises. They are measurable outcomes. Together, they reflect the steady rebuilding of a national institution.

None of this happened by accident, it happened because there's a square peg in a square hole. Institutions improve when capable people are entrusted to lead them with knowledge, discipline, and accountability. Yet, this remains the lesson Liberia is too slow to embrace. We continue to fill critical positions based on familiarity, political convenience, or sectional interests, and then wonder why institutions fail. We assign complex responsibilities to people without the preparation, discipline, or judgment to carry them. Then, the nation absorbs the cost.

Discover morePoliticsOpinion & CommentaryJournalism & News Industry Dr. Yarkpawolo's tenure offers a standard that both the public and private sectors should embrace. It demonstrates that leadership choices should be guided by evidence, not sentiment. By preparation, not proximity. By proven character, not popularity. Leadership is not measured by speeches or slogans. It is measured by results. When qualified people are given the opportunity to lead, institutions become stronger, public confidence grows, and national progress becomes possible.

Dr Yarkpawolo's work deserves recognition, not simply because of what it has achieved, but because it offers a practical model for every institution in Liberia.

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He is not an isolated case. Liberia has many professionals, trained at home and abroad, who possess the knowledge, experience, integrity and zest to transform the institutions they are best suited for. People who have already proven, in smaller rooms, that they finish what they start. The challenge is not finding them, it is choosing them. Every appointment is a choice about what kind of country we intend to build. Leaders who appoint the qualified build institutions that outlast any single administration. Leaders who appoint the convenient build institutions that collapse the moment attention shifts elsewhere.

Liberia's future will not be shaped by how many talented people it has. It will be shaped by whether we consistently entrust our most important institutions to those best prepared to lead them. Countries are built one appointment at a time. Put the right people in the right seats, and institutions work. Citizens regain confidence. Nations move forward. That is not an aspiration. It is a proven formula. Liberia should demand nothing less.