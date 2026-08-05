Liberia: MDR Party Official Defends Position After Senator Samuel Kogar's 'Godfather' Honor Sparks Debate

Ganta — A senior official of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) recently defended the party's stance after controversy erupted over Senator Samuel Kogar being named a "godfather" by chiefs and elders in Zoe Zoulay Town in District Number Three, parts of Nimba County.

The National Vice Chair for Press and Publicity of the MDR and an Assistant Minister for Commerce and Trade, Kevin D.J. Mattaldi, appeared on a radio program to response to questions about whether the vice president or other national figures are formal members or officials of the MDR and whether Senator Kogar holds an executive position in the party.

Mr. Mattaldi confirmed that Senator Kogar is a member of the MDR, but denied that he holds an executive post in the party.

He said the party's statutes do not provide for automatic inclusion in executive committee meetings based on external honors or titles.

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Discover moreLocal NewsHistoryGeographic Reference "The vice president is a leader in the Unity Party (UP) Alliance and the second person in the governance structure of the country," Mr. Mattaldi stated, clarifying that the vice president's role is within the Unity Party Alliance and not as an MDR official.

He pointed out that the MDR leaders must speak for the party and avoid subjective or misleading statements.

On the issue of Senator Koga's being bestowed the title of "godfather" of parts of Nimba by local traditional authorities, the MDR official described the matter as a distraction.

He said the party did not think it was necessary to make a formal statement or to elevate the ceremony into a broader political controversy.

"This is a minor distraction," Mr. Mattaldi asserted, stressing "Nimba people know their leaders. Titles bestowed locally do not automatically translate into party leadership or official positions."

Discover moreNewsOpinion & CommentaryNewspapers He said Senator Kogar has publicly indicated his own interest in the title and that local dynamics, including claims that money was paid for the honor, have unnecessarily inflamed the discussion.

"If he wants the title, that is his wish. But it should not become a source of division," he warned.

He referenced campaign commitments including agricultural support and a proposed "Nimba Bank" Package that he claimed Senator Kogar pledged during his senatorial run.

Responding to accusations that Senator Kogar has been disruptive, Mr. Mattaldi averred that the senator does not attend MDR executive meetings and that he has sometimes made statements the party regards as destructive.

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He reiterated that the party leadership and credentialing follow internal processes and that honors granted by traditional leaders do not equate to formal party offices.

Mr. Mattaldi closed by emphasizing his humility and appreciation for the radio platform used to address the controversy.

Meanwhile, Senator Kogar has pledged his continued support for MDR Party, saying he will continue to support the MDR despite not holding an executive position in the party.

Speaking in an interview with Voice of Gompa Radio in Ganta City, Nimba county, Senator Kogar said he remains an active party member and continues to pay monthly party dues.

He said he previously paid US$300 monthly but that the payment has since been reduced to US$ 150.

"I will continue to support the MDR Party even if I am not an executive member," Senator Kogar intimated.

He added that he is not contesting for any position within the MDR and that he wants "the right thing" to be done for the party.

Senator Kogar also expressed disappointment with the Nimba County Legislative Caucus. He described the current arrangement as disrespectful to the senators, stressing that the county's Lower House is effectively leading the caucus while the two senators have been sidelined.

"This is a disrespect to us," he said. "We are not against any representative, but county caucus history indicates this has not been done this way before," the Nimba Senator added.

Senator Kogar's comments come amid ongoing discussions about party leadership and coordination in Nimba County.