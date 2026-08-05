Liberia: Judge Dixon Calls for Stronger Anti-Jury Tampering Law, Warns Court Actors Against Interference

Cestos City — Assigned Circuit Judge A. Blamo Dixon has called for sweeping legal reforms to criminalize jury tampering in Liberia, warning that interference with jurors threatens the integrity of the country's justice system and undermines public confidence in the courts.

Delivering his charge at the official opening of the August 2026 Term of Court for the 14th Judicial Circuit Court in River Cess County, Judge Dixon urged lawmakers, judicial authorities and the Law Reform Commission to amend Liberia's Penal Law to specifically make jury tampering a criminal offense punishable either as a felony or a first-degree misdemeanor.

He described jury tampering as one of the greatest threats facing Liberia's judicial system, stating that it compromises fair trials, delays justice, burdens the courts financially, and damages the credibility of the Judiciary.

"Jury tampering is an illegal attempt to influence a jury's decision or composition through actions like bribery, intimidation or unauthorized contact," Judge Dixon said.

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Although Liberia's current laws prohibit obstruction of justice, Judge Dixon argued that the country's legal framework remains silent on jury tampering as a distinct offense.

"The New Judiciary Law is silent about jury tampering. The New Penal Code is also silent about jury tampering," he noted.

"Therefore, it is the prerogative of State and Judicial Actors and the Law Reform Commission to review the law to make jury tampering a criminal offense through the National Legislature."

Protecting the Integrity of Jury Trials

Judge Dixon devoted much of his address to explaining the constitutional importance of trial by jury, describing it as one of Liberia's oldest and most protected legal rights.

He cited both the 1847 and 1986 Constitutions, emphasizing that every defendant facing a serious criminal charge is entitled to a fair, speedy and impartial trial before a jury.

He traced the evolution of Liberia's jury system, noting that before the country's civil conflict, unanimous verdicts required the agreement of all 12 jurors.

Following legal reforms after the war, criminal convictions now require the agreement of at least nine of the twelve jurors, while civil verdicts require the agreement of six jurors.

According to Judge Dixon, those reforms were introduced following recommendations from the Ministry of Justice and the former United Nations Mission in Liberia, UNMIL, after several major criminal cases ended in hung juries.

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Judge Dixon issued a stern warning to prospective jurors, lawyers, court employees and members of the public against attempting to improperly influence jury deliberations.

"All prospective jurors, lawyers, court staff and the public... are hereby warned to desist from jury tampering," he declared.

"The law shall take its due course when you are caught, and it is established that you are involved in such an act."

He further described jury tampering as "a crime against humanity," arguing that its consequences extend beyond individual criminal cases.

According to him, jury tampering affects judges, prosecutors, defense lawyers, defendants, jurors and the Judiciary itself by forcing retrials, increasing judicial costs and prolonging criminal proceedings.

"It affects the Judiciary because the Judiciary has to raise different money to compensate the new jury that will sit on the case again," he explained. "It affects the defendants because the indictment continues to hang over them until the case is finally disposed of."

Reference to Recent Cases

Judge Dixon disclosed that allegations of jury tampering had recently surfaced in two circuit courts, one in Montserrado County and another in Bomi County.

Without identifying the specific cases, he said forensic investigations conducted by the presiding judges confirmed the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt and appropriate sanctions were imposed on those responsible.

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He emphasized that reports of jury tampering may be investigated both during and outside regular court terms whenever credible information reaches the court.

Reflecting on the court's previous May 2026 Term, Judge Dixon praised the cooperation of prosecutors, public defenders, court personnel and Rivercess County residents.

He disclosed that six of the eleven cases pending before the court were successfully disposed of during the last term.

Judge Dixon officially declared the August 2026 Term of Court open, expressing appreciation to the Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court for assigning him to preside over the RiverCess Circuit Court.

He called on all justice sector actors to uphold the rule of law and preserve the integrity of Liberia's judicial system through respect for constitutional guarantees and the sanctity of jury trials.