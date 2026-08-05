Rwanda: Standards Body Withdraws S-Mark for Over 80 Alcoholic Beverages

The Rwanda Standards Board (RSB) has withdrawn the standardisation certification licences for products manufactured by 47 alcoholic beverage manufucturing companies.

The decision, announced on Tuesday, August 4, follows joint inspections conducted to assess compliance with quality standards and the proper use of quality marks.

According to RSB, the measures are aimed at protecting public health and safety amid ongoing inspections of alcoholic beverages manufactured and sold on the Rwandan market.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Under the measures, RSB has withdrawn the S-Mark licenses for over 85 products from alcoholic beverage manufacturing companies

ALSO READ: Over 130 companies closed as crackdown on illicit alcohol widens

The standards body prohibited the affected manufacturers from using the S-Mark on their products.

The S-Mark is a quality mark issued to products that meet applicable standards and is intended to provide assurance that products comply with established quality requirements.

The products recall ordered

RSB has ordered manufacturers whose products are affected by the measures "to instruct distributors to immediately recall the products to factory warehouses and remove them from the market."

The recall should be carried out in accordance with directives issued by the Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) on August 2 and August 3.

ALSO READ: Products worth Rwf2.6bn seized as crackdown on illicit alcohol widens

RSB said failure to comply would result in further measures as provided for under relevant laws and regulations.

The latest announcement comes as regulatory authorities step up enforcement against alcoholic beverage manufacturers over compliance with safety and quality requirements.

Over the past two weeks, the government has intensified a nationwide crackdown on illicit alcoholic beverages, with close to 140 manufacturing facilities shut down over concerns about compliance and public health.

The crackdown comes amid growing concerns over the health impact of illicit alcohol consumption, with more than 50 people reported to have died and over 100 others losing their sight after consuming illicit alcoholic beverages, according to Health Minister Dr Sabin Nsanzimana.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health Commodities By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The minister also said that more than 500 people have sought medical treatment after consuming illicit alcoholic beverages.

The effects of illicit alcohol consumption have also raised concern over its impact on young people, with authorities linking alcohol abuse to a significant number of youths who undergo rehabilitation rehab centres.

According to Local Government Minister Dominique Habimana, more than 95 per cent of youth taken to rehabilitation centres were found to have used illicit alcohol, highlighting the scale of the challenge facing communities and authorities.

ALSO READ: 50 in custody over illicit alcohol production, distribution

Crackdown widens

RSB warned that additional manufacturing facilities could be subjected to enforcement measures as regulators continue assessing compliance across the sectors

"While inspections regarding the quality of alcoholic beverages and the use of quality marks are ongoing, a list of other manufacturing facilities subject to enforcement measures might be announced in due course," RSB said.

RSB urged stakeholders to cooperate with authorities and comply with requirements governing the use of quality marks.