Rwanda: Products Worth Rwf2.6bn Seized As Crackdown On Illicit Alcohol Widens

Authorities seized products worth more than Rwf2.6 billion and imposed fines of nearly Rwf360 million a part of a crackdown on illicit alcohol production and distribution, officials said.

In the past two weeks, law enforcement agencies inspected 246 production sites, shut down nearly 110 factories, arrested 56 suspects, according to Peter Karake, the Director General in charge of Crime Intelligence and Counter Terrorism at the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

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Karake shared the details on Tuesday, August 4, during a dialogue on the role of musicians, artists and other stakeholders in the creative industry in the ongoing campaign against alcohol and drug abuse.

Karate said authorities had seized counterfeit alcoholic drinks worth more than Rwf2.62 billion, while imposing over Rwf358 million in fines on the producers of the drinks.

While addressing members of the creative industry, Karake said the operations have disrupted illegal production, but reducing demand for unsafe alcohol remains critical to breaking the cycle.

"You have something law enforcement does not have: trust, reach and emotional connection. When an artist speaks about what these products do to a community, it lands differently than a press release," he said.

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Karake said artists should use their influence to encourage responsible drinking, discourage the glorification of illicit and uncertified alcohol, and help consumers identify registered brands and proper labels.

"Enforcement closes factories. Investigators arrest suspects. But only culture changes behaviour," he said.

He told artists to use their platforms to share honest experiences and promote positive social values.

"Your role is to be honest about what you have seen, what you know and what you believe Rwanda deserves. Glorifying alcohol consumption without accountability is not neutral. At a time when counterfeit products are flooding the market, it has consequences," Karake said.

Describing public awareness as one of the most effective tools in combating counterfeit alcohol, Karake urged artists to use storytelling to educate their audiences.

"Consumer awareness is the best enforcement tool we have. Stories are more powerful than statistics. You know how to tell stories. Tell them. Help communities understand what to look for and what to avoid. Do not glamorise unbranded or uncertified alcohol in your songs, on social media or through your public image," he said.

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He also called on artists to champion a culture of safety and integrity, arguing that their credibility gives them the power to influence public behaviour.

"Support the message that safety is prosperity. A country where people can trust what they eat and drink is a more attractive, competitive and secure Rwanda. Be the standard. When artists hold themselves to integrity, communities follow. Your credibility is your power."

Health officials have said that in the first six months of 2026 at least 50 people have died due to consumption of illegal and substandard beverages.