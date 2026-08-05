Egypt/Nigeria: Wafcon 2026 - Nigeria Vs Egypt - Date, Time and Where to Watch

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will face Egypt in their final Group C fixture at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Wednesday night.

The defending champions will go into the encounter looking to secure another positive result as the group stage reaches its conclusion.

Nigeria will take on an Egypt side that has already been eliminated from the competition, while the other Group C fixture will see Malawi face Zambia.

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The outcome of both matches could have a major bearing on the final standings.

Nigeria vs Egypt: Date and time

The Nigeria vs Egypt WAFCON 2026 clash is scheduled for Wednesday at 9pm West African Time (WAT).

The match will be played at the Stade Olympique de Rabat in Morocco.

What happens if Zambia beat Malawi?

The Group C qualification picture could become complicated if Zambia defeat group leaders Malawi and Nigeria secure victory against Egypt.

That outcome would leave Nigeria, Zambia and Malawi on six points each after three matches.

CAF would then have to apply its tournament regulations to determine the final standings, with the head-to-head records between the three teams potentially becoming decisive.

The teams' performances against one another would therefore determine which sides finish in the qualifying positions.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the quarter-finals.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Egypt

Football fans looking to follow the Super Falcons' final Group C game will have several viewing options.

The Nigeria vs Egypt encounter will be broadcast by AfroSport, an accredited WAFCON broadcaster.

The match will also be available through SuperSport and CAF TV, giving fans multiple options to follow the defending champions.

With qualification positions still potentially at stake, the Nigeria-Egypt fixture promises to be an important game as the group stage comes to an end.

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