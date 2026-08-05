Ghana: Honour Dr Omane Boamah Through Ethical Leadership - Speakers

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, on Tuesday joined government officials, religious leaders and other dignitaries for the maiden annual public lecture held in honour of the late Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah.

The lecture brought together speakers who called for selfless leadership in public service and stronger measures to address Accra's worsening flood situation.

Held on the theme "Selfless Leadership in Public Service: Lessons from the Life and Legacy of the Late Dr Omane Boamah," the event celebrated the former Defence Minister's contribution to national development and urged public officials to place the national interest above personal considerations.

The Acting Minister of Defence and Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, described Dr Omane Boamah as a patriot and dedicated public servant who served Ghana with integrity, commitment and distinction.

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He said the late minister played an important role in strengthening public institutions and worked towards building a modern and professional Ghana Armed Forces while prioritising the welfare of military personnel.

Dr Forson said the annual lecture would help preserve Dr Omane Boamah's values by promoting ethical leadership and inspiring future generations to serve the country with humility, dedication and character.

Delivering the first lecture, the Parish Priest of Christ the King Catholic Church, Very Rev. Fr Ebenezer Akesseh, described public service as a calling to serve humanity rather than an avenue for personal enrichment.

He said Dr Omane Boamah exemplified servant leadership by using his medical expertise and political career to improve the lives of others.

According to him, the late minister consistently placed the needs of citizens first and demonstrated compassion through his actions.

Fr Akesseh recalled an incident in which Dr Omane Boamah interrupted his journey to assist a woman in distress and ensured that she received urgent medical attention.

He said the action reflected the late minister's belief that leadership must be guided by empathy, responsibility and a genuine desire to serve others.

He added that Dr Omane Boamah earned public trust through honesty, humility and accountability, while rejecting corruption and making decisions in the interest of the nation.

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Fr Akesseh also praised his willingness to listen, promote teamwork and mentor young people.

Professor Kwasi Appeaning Addo of the Department of Marine and Fisheries Sciences urged the country to stop treating floods as seasonal emergencies and instead address the underlying causes of the problem.

Speaking on the topic "Accra Beyond the Floods: Rethinking Enforcement, Urban Planning and Community Resilience," he said flooding in the capital was largely caused by weak enforcement of planning laws, illegal construction on waterways, poor waste management and the destruction of wetlands.

While acknowledging that climate change had increased the intensity of rainfall, Prof. Appeaning Addo said human activities remained the major factor behind the recurring flood disasters in Accra.

He called for stricter enforcement of planning regulations, increased use of technology, including drones, artificial intelligence and Geographic Information Systems (GIS), to monitor developments, as well as greater investment in drainage infrastructure.

Prof. Appeaning Addo appealed to the government, local authorities, the media, civil society organisations and residents to work together to protect waterways, improve waste management and build communities that were more resilient to disasters.

He said Accra must move away from responding to floods after they occur and instead focus on prevention through discipline, proper urban planning and collective responsibility.