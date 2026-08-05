Ghana Strengthens UK Trade Ties - As Gepa Opens Trade House in London to Boost Exports

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has opened a Ghana Trade House in London to provide Ghanaian exporters with a permanent marketplace in the United Kingdom and create new opportunities for trade and investment.

The facility is expected to strengthen Ghana's non-traditional export sector by giving export-ready businesses direct access to buyers and investors while deepening the country's longstanding trade relationship with the UK.

In a statement, GEPA said the Trade House was established in collaboration with the Ghana High Commission in the United Kingdom and other partners to serve as a hub for promoting Made-in-Ghana products and facilitating investment.

The facility will showcase a range of Ghanaian products, including processed foods, beverages, textiles, cosmetics and light manufactured goods, while providing a platform for retail buyers and institutional investors to engage directly with export-ready companies.

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According to GEPA, the Trade House will also host sector-focused exhibitions, business-to-business meetings and promotional events aimed at connecting international buyers with Ghana's investment ecosystem and agencies supporting export-led growth.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GEPA, Mr Francis Kojo Kwarteng Arthur, described the London Trade House as a practical link between Ghanaian producers and UK buyers.

He said the facility would provide exporters with a dedicated space where their products could be discovered, tested and expanded in one of the world's most competitive markets.

Mr Arthur said the initiative would enable Ghanaian brands to establish a stronger presence internationally and improve their ability to compete in global markets.

Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Ms Sabah Zita Benson, said the establishment of the Trade House reflected the growing trade and investment partnership between Ghana and the UK.

She said the facility would strengthen that relationship by giving Ghanaian products a permanent presence in London, supported by both Ghanaian and British institutions.

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The statement cited a UK government trade factsheet indicating that bilateral trade between Ghana and the UK reached £1.6 billion in 2025.

It said UK imports from Ghana increased to £697 million, while more than 670 UK investment projects valued at over £6.8 billion had been recorded in Ghana over the past two decades.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations at the Presidency, Mr Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, described the growth of Ghana's non-traditional export sector over the past year as remarkable.

He said the development reflected President John Dramani Mahama's commitment to accelerating export growth and urged Ghanaian businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to take advantage of GEPA's support programmes to access international markets.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA), Mr Simon Madjie, said the opening of the London Trade House, following similar facilities in Philadelphia and Nairobi, demonstrated Ghana's commitment to converting export potential into investment opportunities and shared prosperity.

GEPA said the London Trade House formed part of its broader strategy to establish commercial hubs in key international markets to support exporters and provide foreign investors with direct access to high-potential Ghanaian businesses.