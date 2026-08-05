Egypt: 'There Are No Sentiments' - Madugu Hints At Toni Payne Role, Defends Ordega Ahead of Egypt Clash

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Madugu revealed that team selection is driven by tactical demands and the specific qualities required to counter each opponent rather than reputation or public opinion

Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu has hinted that Toni Payne could be handed a starting role in midfield to replace the suspended Jennifer Echegini in Nigeria's decisive Women's Africa Cup of Nations Group C clash against Egypt, while firmly rejecting claims that sentiment influences his squad selection.

Nigeria head into the must-win encounter without two influential players. Midfielder Echegini is suspended after accumulating two yellow cards during the group stage, while defender Oluwatosin Demehin will also miss the game after her red card in the victory over Zambia.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Madugu revealed that team selection is driven by tactical demands and the specific qualities required to counter each opponent rather than reputation or public opinion.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Sometimes selection of players is dependent on what you see or analyse about the opposition," Madugu said.

"When you come up with your own strategy, you ask who will be able to execute it. You study the opposition, identify their strengths and weaknesses, their key players and how to deal with them.

"Then you look at your own team and decide who is best suited to carry out that plan. Those are the things that come into consideration before you select players for every game."

With Echegini unavailable, the Super Falcons coach suggested Payne is well placed to step into the midfield role, expressing confidence in the versatility and quality of his squad.

"All the players in the team are good enough. They all have different qualities, strengths and weaknesses," he said.

"She is good to go, she has an opportunity and hopefully she will also be part of the team, considering the fact that we have players that will not be available tomorrow."

Madugu also addressed questions surrounding the continued presence of experienced forward Francisca Ordega, who has yet to feature at the tournament despite Nigeria's mixed start.

The 62-year-old insisted the veteran's contribution goes far beyond matchday minutes, highlighting her leadership, experience and influence within the squad.

"There are so many ingredients that make a team successful. Even on the pitch, there are things you gain from experience that you can transfer to others," he explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If we felt Ordega was not doing well, we would not have brought her to this competition. We know the role many of these experienced players play.

"If she was not contributing, she would not be here because there are other players of her level who were not selected.

"Team bonding, harmony, guidance and leadership are all important factors that contribute to success."

Madugu also dismissed suggestions that emotions or loyalty played any role in his selection decisions.

"There are no sentiments attached to it. We are the principal beneficiaries when the team does well, so there is no reason for us to make decisions that will not help us."

Nigeria face Egypt knowing victory is essential to strengthen their chances of reaching the WAFCON knockout stage, while also keeping alive their bid to retain the continental title and secure qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.