Nigeria: Wafu B U20 - Flying Eagles Seek Final Berth, Afcon Ticket Against Unbeaten Hosts Côte d'Ivoire

Maikaba is expected to make changes to his starting line-up as he seeks greater defensive solidity against a Côte d'Ivoire side that has looked formidable throughout the tournament.

A place in Sunday's final and qualification for next year's Africa U20 Cup of Nations will be at stake when Nigeria's Flying Eagles take on hosts Côte d'Ivoire in a mouthwatering WAFU B U20 Championship semi-final on Wednesday evening.

The defending champions head into the last-four clash at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro determined to keep their title defence alive, but they face their toughest test yet against an Ivorian side that has won all its matches without conceding a goal.

Nigeria booked their place in the semi-finals as runners-up in Group B despite a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Burkina Faso in their final group game. The loss denied the Flying Eagles top spot and exposed defensive frailties that head coach Abdu Maikaba admits must be addressed if his team is to progress.

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Speaking ahead of the encounter on Tuesday, Maikaba identified defensive discipline as his side's biggest concern.

"We need to improve on our defensive approach to the game. Most especially in our last game, we conceded two goals from similar situations, and we are not happy about that," he said.

The experienced tactician revealed that the coaching crew had repeatedly worked on such situations during training but said lapses in concentration had continued to cost the team.

"We have taught the players how to defend such balls. Sometimes, during the course of the game, they forget and make little mistakes which will cost us the game.

"We will make sure that we address them very well and ensure they concentrate all through the game and do not make such silly mistakes in the semi-final stage."

Maikaba is expected to make changes to his starting line-up as he seeks greater defensive solidity against a Côte d'Ivoire side that has looked formidable throughout the tournament.

The Young Elephants have been one of the standout teams in the competition, winning all their group matches while scoring seven goals and keeping a perfect defensive record. Backed by home support, the hosts will be confident of ending Nigeria's reign as regional champions.

The semi-final also revives a budding rivalry between the two nations.

At last year's WAFU B Championship in Togo, the Flying Eagles came from behind to defeat Côte d'Ivoire 2-1 in their final group game. Clinton Jephta cancelled out the hosts' opener before Kparobo Arierhi struck the winner to send Nigeria into the semi-finals, from where they went on to lift the trophy.

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The Ivorians will now be eager to avenge that defeat on home soil, while Nigeria will hope recent history repeats itself.

Beyond regional bragging rights, Wednesday's contest carries even greater significance. Victory will not only send either side into Sunday's final but will also secure qualification for next year's Africa U20 Cup of Nations alongside hosts Ghana.

With continental qualification and a chance to defend their WAFU B crown on the line, the Flying Eagles know only a disciplined and composed performance will be enough to overcome an unbeaten Côte d'Ivoire side and move one step closer to another regional title.