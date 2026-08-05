Nigeria: Bbnaija S11 - Kamsy Opens Up On Love Triangle With Chisom and Gerard

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Kamsy, has spoken out regarding her relationship dynamics with fellow housemates Chisom and Gerard.

In a conversation with her friend Nomy, Kamsy shared her frustration, stating that Chisom frequently steers their interactions toward inappropriate topics, which she finds exhausting.

She explained that she began spending more time with Gerard as a way to distance herself from Chisom, noting that her interactions with Gerard are far more meaningful and constructive.

Kamsy added that Chisom has noticed her growing connection with Gerard and expressed surprise upon discovering how well Gerard knows her.