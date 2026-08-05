Nigeria: Osun Guber - Alleged EFCC Plan to Freeze Osun Govt Account Lawless - Governor Adeleke

5 August 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Joshua Dada

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has raised the alarm over alleged credible reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has concluded plans to freeze all Osun State government accounts.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday by the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, the governor said the EFCC is also reportedly planning to freeze the accounts of all top government functionaries.

Governor Adeleke described the plan, if true, as the height of lawlessness, adding that the plot is meant to paralyse government activities ahead of the August 16 governorship election.

"The governor said that such a plan, if true, amounts to the height of lawlessness, and that the plot to freeze the state government accounts is meant to paralyse government activities ahead of the August 16 governorship election," the statement read.

"The governor affirmed that there is no legal basis or justification for any move to freeze the state government accounts, declaring that the anti-graft agency has no legal powers to freeze the account of a state government," the statement said.

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