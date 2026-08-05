Nigeria: Ahmed Determined to Improve Lives of Bauchi Residents - Ex-Customs Boss

A retired assistant comptroller general (ACG) of the Nigeria Customs Service, Binumar Yakubu, has thrown his weight behind the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Bauchi State, Ambassador Shuaibu Ahmed, describing him as a leader committed to improving the lives of the people.

The endorsement comes as political activities continue to gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, with parties and aspirants intensifying consultations and outreach across Bauchi State.

Yakubu, in a statement sent to journalist, said Ahmed's aspiration to govern Bauchi is driven by a desire to make a meaningful difference through people-centred leadership focused on economic growth, social inclusion and accountability.

He said the NNPP candidate views leadership as an opportunity to serve the people by supporting the less privileged, listening to marginalized communities, creating opportunities for unemployed youths and protecting the dignity of every citizen.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to him, Ahmed believes that the true measure of leadership lies not in the position one occupies but in the number of lives positively impacted.

Quoting the NNPP candidate's leadership philosophy, Yakubu added: "Leadership is not about being above the people. It is about walking with them, serving them, and leaving them better than you found them."

He added that the governorship hopeful envisions a Bauchi State where every child has access to quality education, farmers receive the support they need to boost productivity, entrepreneurs are empowered to grow their businesses, communities enjoy peace and security, and young people are inspired to build a better future.

Yakubu noted that over the years, Ahmed has devoted his efforts to promoting entrepreneurship, supporting businesses, empowering young people and advocating policies that encourage economic opportunities rather than dependence.

"His vision is simple: a society where every hardworking person has a fair chance to succeed. He believes that the strength of a nation is found not in the wealth of a few, but in the prosperity of its people," the statement read.

Yakubu further described Ahmed as an accomplished businessman who has consistently championed investment, enterprise and sustainable economic development through job creation and private sector growth.

He also said Ahmed's leadership philosophy is rooted in his faith, which teaches that authority belongs to Almighty Allah and that leaders will ultimately be held accountable for every decision they make.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This conviction shapes his commitment to honesty, accountability, compassion and service. He believes that the greatest legacy anyone can leave behind is not wealth or influence, but a good name, a life of integrity and a generation inspired to serve others," Yakubu said.