Nigeria: Osun Salary Account Frozen By EFCC Days Before Governorship Election - Official

The account restriction comes hours after Governor Ademola Adeleke alleged that the anti-graft agency planned to freeze the state's accounts ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday has frozen an Osun State Government bank account, escalating political tensions just 10 days before the state's governorship election.

The affected account, domiciled with First Bank, was placed on "Post No Debit (PND)" status, preventing withdrawals and other debit transactions from the account.

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Abdul-Jeleel Samakin, the Senior Special Assistant on Media Monitoring to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES via a phone call, saying the account is among those used by the state government for official financial transactions, including salary payments.

"It is true that the EFCC has frozen the account, major accounts used by the government for transactions including salary," Mr Samakin said.

He added that the governor would address the public later on Wednesday to explain the implications of the development. Meanwhile, the EFCC had not publicly disclosed the reason for the restriction on the account as at the time of filing this report.

The development came hours after Mr Adeleke alleged that the anti-graft agency was planning to freeze the accounts of the Osun State Government and those of senior government officials ahead of the 15 August governorship election.

In a Wednesday statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, the governor described the alleged move as an attempt to paralyse government activities ahead of the governorship election.

He argued that the anti-graft agency lacked the legal authority to freeze the account of a state government and insisted there was no legal basis for such action.

"The plan, if true, amounts to the height of lawlessness," the statement said, adding that any attempt to restrict the state's finances days before the election would undermine governance and affect public service delivery.

The EFCC has yet to speak publicly on the matter.

Fresh controversy before poll

The freezing of the account adds another layer to the political and security controversies that have dominated preparations for the August 15 governorship election.

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In recent weeks, the state has witnessed a series of high-profile confrontations involving security agencies and the Osun government, including the police raid on the residence of Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, over allegations of vote-buying and harbouring a wanted suspect.

The operation, which led to the arrest of Mr Igbalaye and five others, drew sharp criticism from the state government and the ruling Accord Party, which accused security agencies and major opposition party of targeting government officials. Mr Igbalaye was later released while police said investigations were continuing.

Political tension also intensified following sustained protests and petitions seeking the redeployment of the former Osun Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, over allegations of partisanship. The police authorities subsequently redeployed him and appointed a new commissioner to oversee security during the election.

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