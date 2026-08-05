Nigeria: Just in - WAEC Releases 2026 Wassce Results, Records 61.54 Percent Pass Rate

The Head of WAEC's Nigeria National Office, Amos Dangut, announced the results at a press briefing in Lagos on Wednesday.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, with 61.54 per cent of candidates obtaining credits in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

The Head of WAEC's Nigeria National Office, Amos Dangut, announced the results at a press briefing in Lagos on Wednesday.

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Mr Dangut said 1,200,514 candidates met the benchmark for admission to higher institutions, out of the 1,950,726 candidates who sat the examination nationwide.

He explained that this year's examination was held between 24 April and 19 June.

He said 102,708 examiners were engaged in the marking exercise held at 88 marking venues across the country between 2 July and 20 July.

"Today, I am happy to inform you that all the processes leading to the release of results have been completed. It is now my pleasure to announce the release of the results of candidates who sat the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2026 in Nigeria," he said.

Details later...

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