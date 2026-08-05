Nigeria: Just in - WAEC Releases 2026 Wassce Results, Records 61.54 Percent Pass Rate

5 August 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Qosim Suleiman

The Head of WAEC's Nigeria National Office, Amos Dangut, announced the results at a press briefing in Lagos on Wednesday.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, with 61.54 per cent of candidates obtaining credits in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

The Head of WAEC's Nigeria National Office, Amos Dangut, announced the results at a press briefing in Lagos on Wednesday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mr Dangut said 1,200,514 candidates met the benchmark for admission to higher institutions, out of the 1,950,726 candidates who sat the examination nationwide.

He explained that this year's examination was held between 24 April and 19 June.

He said 102,708 examiners were engaged in the marking exercise held at 88 marking venues across the country between 2 July and 20 July.

"Today, I am happy to inform you that all the processes leading to the release of results have been completed. It is now my pleasure to announce the release of the results of candidates who sat the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2026 in Nigeria," he said.

Details later...

Discover more from Premium Times Nigeria

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Type your email...

Subscribe

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.