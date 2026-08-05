Cameroon: Navy Raids Bakassi Settlement, Destroys Militant Hideout

Personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Victory have raided Ine Ikoridung coastal settlement in Bakassi local government area of Cross River State and destroyed a suspected militant hideout along the Dayspring axis.

The operation was part of the sustained offensive against militant elements operating within the area. The Navy said the militants had relocated to the remote settlement after sustained patrols and raids on their former camps at Dayspring Island.

The raid was described as "intelligence-led" following reports that the militants were regrouping in the community.

Briefing journalists yesterday in Calabar, the Base information officer, Lt-Commander Sulaiman Bala, said the Navy acted swiftly on the intelligence received.

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"Acting on the intelligence, NNS Victory patrol gunboats stormed the settlement, cordoned off the area and conducted thorough searches of identified huts where the suspects were believed to be residing," Bala said.

He added that the suspects fled on sighting the approaching gunboats.

According to him, a search of the huts led to the recovery of "five empty cartridges, one military camouflage vest, one police camouflage vest, one military pullover and one military jungle hat," and "one notebook containing records of suspected militant fighters previously arrested and the correctional facilities where they are currently serving prison terms."

Bala said the identified huts were destroyed to deny the criminals a future haven.

He noted that the relocation of the group was due to "continuous operational pressure", which is restricting their freedom of action, adding that NNS Victory "will continue to sustain maximum pressure on the miscreants until total security is restored to the maritime environment."