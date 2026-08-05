West Africa: Nigeria Will Build On Positives of Glasgow 2026, Says Adeboye

*Commends NSC leadership, President Tinubu for creating the enabling environment

Adeboye Adeyinka Anthony, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development has hailed Team Nigeria's commendable performance at the just concluded 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, describing the nation's campaign as a solid foundation for greater sporting success in the years ahead.

Reacting to the conclusion of the Games, Adeboye praised the leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC), led by Chairman Malam Shehu Dikko and Director General Bukola Olopade, for their vision, commitment and reforms, which he said were evident in Team Nigeria's impressive outing.

He also expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support and Renewed Hope vision, which continues to drive the transformation of Nigerian sports through strategic investment, improved governance and athlete welfare.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to him, the achievements recorded in Glasgow demonstrate that Nigeria sports is on the right path and that the country must remain focused on sustaining the momentum.

"The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games have provided us with many positives to build on. Beyond the medals, we witnessed resilience, discipline, unity and the emergence of new talents who have shown that Nigeria's sporting future is bright. We will build on these positives and continue strengthening our sports ecosystem for even greater achievements."

Adeboye further stated that the remarkable progress made under the current leadership of the National Sports Commission reflects a renewed commitment to excellence and accountability.

"I commend the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Malam Shehu Dikko, and the Director General, Bukola Olopade, for their purposeful leadership and dedication to repositioning Nigerian sports. Their efforts are yielding visible results, and Nigerians can look forward to even greater success."

He added that President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda has provided the enabling environment for sports to flourish, assuring that stakeholders would continue to support initiatives aimed at discovering, nurturing and empowering athletes across the country.

"We are deeply grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the growth of Nigerian sports. His Renewed Hope Agenda has inspired a new era of confidence and progress, and we remain committed to ensuring that Nigeria becomes a dominant force on the global sporting stage," he concluded.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Team Nigeria concluded the Glasgow 2026 Games winning 10 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze medals to have a total of 24 medals..