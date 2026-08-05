Ghana: Dvla to Pilot New Number Plate System This Month - CEO

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) on Friday organised a day's stakeholders' workshop in Sunyani of the Bono Region on a new digital vehicle number plate system featuring embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chips and Ghana Card integration.

The pilot phase of the new system is expected to begin August 2026 with government vehicles before a mandatory nationwide rollout in January 2027.

Participants included officials from the Ghana Highways Authority, the Ghana Police Service, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and other key stakeholders.

The engagement was aimed at creating a more credible and updated vehicle registration database, preventing the registration of stolen and uncustomed vehicles, ensuring proper identification of vehicle owners, improving public safety and security, and aligning Ghana's vehicle registration system with international best practices.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The workshop also focused on the features, compliance requirements and reusability of the new number plates, while providing participants the opportunity to offer suggestions and feedback in order to ensure a smooth rollout across the Bono Region.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Mr Julius Neequaye Kotey, said the new digital system would help eliminate revenue leakages in the vehicle registration process.

He explained that the platform would integrate the DVLA's vehicle registration database with those of key institutions, including the Ghana Highways Authority toll system, the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the National Insurance Commission, motor insurance providers, the Ghana Police Service and the Judiciary.

"The new system is coming to replace the old one. A lot of research has gone into it. This is going to improve road safety, enhance data collection and sanitise the vehicle registration database," Mr Kotey stated.