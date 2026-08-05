Ghana: Dagbon Regent Pledges to Uphold Peace

A peasant farmer, Yakubu Abukari, has been enskinned as the Regent of the Dagbon Kingdom, assuming the skin name Kampakuya Na, following the death of his father, Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II, about three weeks ago.

The installation ceremony, held at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi, was attended by people from all walks of life, including President John Dramani Mahama, former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Members of Parliament, members of the diplomatic corps, the National House of Chiefs and political leaders from across the country.

The installation marks a key stage in Dagbon's traditional succession process, paving the way for the performance of the final funeral rites of the late Ya-Na and the eventual selection and enskinment of a new Overlord.

The Yendi Municipality came to a standstill as traditional drumming, the firing of ceremonial muskets and cultural displays by local warriors heralded the ceremony.

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Islamic prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of the late Overlord, while traditional authorities performed customary rites behind closed doors as part of the installation process.

Addressing the gathering, President Mahama described the late Ya-Na as a man of peace, a unifier and a humble and truthful traditional ruler.

He commended the smooth and peaceful installation of the new regent and praised the people of Dagbon for the unity they had demonstrated in the aftermath of the Ya-Na's passing.

The President reiterated his government's commitment to working closely with traditional authorities to promote peace and unity in the Dagbon Kingdom and across the country.

He said the colourful ceremony, which brought together indigenes and traditional leaders, reflected the unity, continuity and deep respect for the customs and traditions of the Dagbon people.

President Mahama noted the vital role traditional leaders played in fostering social cohesion, resolving disputes and supporting development initiatives in their communities.

He stressed that the government would continue to partner chieftaincy institutions to improve the lives of the people and advance inclusive national development.

The President urged the Kampakuya Na to work closely with him to fulfil the vision of the late Ya-Na and continue ongoing development projects initiated during his reign.

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He also appealed to the people of Dagbon to safeguard the peace that had prevailed in the area over the years.

In his remarks, the Kampakuya Na, Yakubu Abukari, pledged to uphold peace in the kingdom until the final funeral rites of his late father were performed and a new Overlord was enskinned.

He said he would follow in his father's footsteps and respect the rotational succession system when the time came to select a new Ya-Na.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, YENDI

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