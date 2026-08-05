Ghana: GPHA Marks 40 Years With Wellness Drive

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has announced plans to establish a dedicated sports centre to promote staff welfare through recreational and wellness activities.

The facility, when completed, will provide a permanent space for fitness programmes, sporting events and other staff engagement initiatives aimed at improving the physical, mental and social well-being of employees.

The Director of Port, Tema, Tebon Zumah, announced the plan when he led a health and awareness walk last month as part of activities marking the Authority's 40th anniversary celebration in Tema and Takoradi.

The event brought together management, staff, retirees, families, union executives and members of the wider GPHA community in a vibrant show of unity and solidarity.

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Amid music, dancing and chants, participants, clad in the Authority's blue, yellow and white colours, used the occasion to promote healthy living while celebrating the strong sense of community that has sustained GPHA over four decades of service to the maritime and trade sectors.

Addressing participants at the Junior Club House in Tema Community Two after the walk, Mr Zumah commended staff and retirees for their enthusiasm and resilience.

He expressed appreciation to the GPHA family for their dedication over the past 40 years, noting that their collective efforts had helped sustain public confidence in Ghana's ports and the country's trade facilitation agenda.

Mr Zumah said management was considering making the health walk a regular feature on the Authority's calendar, citing its physical, mental and social benefits.

He urged employees to remain committed to excellence in their respective roles to ensure that the Ports of Tema and Takoradi continue to enhance their reputation as efficient and competitive gateways for trade in the sub-region.

Meanwhile, the Director of Port, Takoradi, Captain James Richmond Quayson, speaking at a similar event, described the anniversary as a celebration of the merger that gave birth to the modern GPHA.

He lauded the Authority's growth into a major shipping and logistics hub and praised the commitment of staff in Takoradi to efficient service delivery.

Captain Quayson said every department was driven by the shared goal of delivering results, and wished staff continued success while invoking blessings on employees, management and the board.