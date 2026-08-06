Ghana/Cameroon: Wafcon 2026 - Black Queens Fall to Cameroon

4 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The senior women national team, Black Queens, suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in the second Group C match at the 2026 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Ghana started brightly and enjoyed good spells of possession, but Cameroon took the lead in the first half from the penalty spot.

The Black Queens responded positively after the break, pushing forward in search of an equaliser and creating a number of promising opportunities. Despite the attacking intent, Coach Kim Lars Björkegren's side were unable to find a breakthrough against a resilient Cameroonian defence.

The team continued to press until the final whistle, with the defence remaining disciplined to keep the deficit at a single goal, but Cameroon held on to secure all three points.

The result leaves the Black Queens with everything to play for in the final Group C fixture against Mali as they look to book a place in the knockout stage of the competition.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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