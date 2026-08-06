Ghana: Black Satellites Exit Wafu B U-20 Tourney... Konadu Vows Team Will Bounce Back Stronger

Black Satellites Head Coach, Maxwell Konadu, says Ghana will use the lessons from the 2026 WAFU B U-20 Championship to build a stronger and more competitive squad for next year's TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, following Sunday's goalless draw with Togo in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire.

The result saw Ghana bow out of the competition after finishing third in Group B, despite producing decent performances at the tournament. The Black Satellites dominated large periods of the contest and thought they had found the breakthrough, only for their goal to be ruled out.

Speaking after the match, Konadu admitted his disappointment at the team's early exit but insisted the experience would serve as a valuable lesson for the future.

"The team came here to compete and to win. Having said that, we also know there were one or two things that didn't go according to plan. In football, you don't always get everything 100 per cent," he stated.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Reflecting on the contest against Togo, the Ghana coach believed his side deserved more from the game.

"Today's game was difficult because Togo also wanted to win. It was keenly contested, but I think we were slightly ahead of our opponents. We scored a good goal but the referee disallowed it. I don't know why, but we accept that because it is part of football," he mentioned.

Despite the disappointment, Konadu stressed that the outcome would not derail the team's long-term ambitions.

The former Ghana international acknowledged the lofty expectations associated with the Black Satellites, one of Africa's most successful youth national teams.

"This team has enjoyed so much success over the years, so any tournament without the trophy is never acceptable to Ghanaians. That is not what we came here for. The Black Satellites have set very high standards over the years, and that is where we want to take the team back to," the coach indicated.

Konadu also revealed that the squad, which competed in Côte d'Ivoire, was unlikely to be the same one to represents Ghana at the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The coach further explained that the tournament provided the technical team with an opportunity to evaluate predominantly home-based players and assess their readiness for future assignments.

"For this tournament, we maintained the home-based boys because we wanted to see what they could offer. Some of them have shown that, given the opportunity, they can really excel."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are happy with the team, but not entirely satisfied with the overall performance. Before this tournament, we talked about the lack of international matches, but we still believed in the boys and encouraged them to give their best. For me, they gave everything."

He added that the competition had helped identify players capable of making the next step while highlighting the importance of proper preparation and international exposure.

Although the Black Satellites were unable to advance beyond the group stage, the WAFU B U-20 Championship has provided the technical team with invaluable insights as preparations continue for the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, where Ghana has already secured automatic qualification as tournament hosts. -Ghanafa.org