Cote d'Ivoire: Daba Managed Funds Soar - Croissance + Up 15.36 Percent in 90 Days

4 August 2026
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

Daba Finance today announced robust performance across two of its flagship managed funds, "Daba Croissance +" (ticker: PLUS) and "Daba Equilibre +" (ticker: EQUI), highlighting strong returns for investors in African and emerging markets.

Over the past 90 days, "Daba Croissance +" delivered an impressive 15.36% gain. This fund, managed by Phoenix Asset Management and focused on a STOCK investment type, closed at a current Net Asset Value (NAV) of 29595 XOF as of August 4, 2026.

Meanwhile, "Daba Equilibre +" also posted solid results, recording a 10.8% increase over the same 90-day period. This BOND-type fund, also managed by Phoenix Asset Management, reached a current NAV of 23732 XOF on August 4, 2026.

Both funds successfully triggered their 90-day performance thresholds, demonstrating consistent growth potential. Investors looking for diversified exposure to the continent's dynamic economic landscape will find these results encouraging.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Daba Finance is committed to providing high-quality, compliance-safe investment insights and opportunities for wealth creation across Africa and emerging markets.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment involves risk.

Key Takeaways

Two Daba managed funds, Croissance + and Equilibre +, achieved significant gains over 90 days. Daba Croissance + led the performance with a +15.36% return. These results demonstrate strong potential within African and emerging markets.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.