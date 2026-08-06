Cote d'Ivoire: Daba Managed Funds Soar - Croissance + Up 15.36 Percent in 90 Days

Daba Finance today announced robust performance across two of its flagship managed funds, "Daba Croissance +" (ticker: PLUS) and "Daba Equilibre +" (ticker: EQUI), highlighting strong returns for investors in African and emerging markets.

Over the past 90 days, "Daba Croissance +" delivered an impressive 15.36% gain. This fund, managed by Phoenix Asset Management and focused on a STOCK investment type, closed at a current Net Asset Value (NAV) of 29595 XOF as of August 4, 2026.

Meanwhile, "Daba Equilibre +" also posted solid results, recording a 10.8% increase over the same 90-day period. This BOND-type fund, also managed by Phoenix Asset Management, reached a current NAV of 23732 XOF on August 4, 2026.

Both funds successfully triggered their 90-day performance thresholds, demonstrating consistent growth potential. Investors looking for diversified exposure to the continent's dynamic economic landscape will find these results encouraging.

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Daba Finance is committed to providing high-quality, compliance-safe investment insights and opportunities for wealth creation across Africa and emerging markets.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment involves risk.

Key Takeaways

Two Daba managed funds, Croissance + and Equilibre +, achieved significant gains over 90 days. Daba Croissance + led the performance with a +15.36% return. These results demonstrate strong potential within African and emerging markets.