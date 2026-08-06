Nigeria: Tinubu Applauds Rescue of 308 Kwara, Niger Kidnap Victims

President Bola Tinubu has hailed the rescue of 308 Nigerians abducted in separate attacks in Kwara and Niger states, describing the operation as evidence of growing synergy among the country's security agencies.

Of those rescued, 163 were abducted from Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, while 145 others were kidnapped from Niger State.

The victims were rescued from the Kainji Lake National Park forest in New Bussa Local Government Area of Niger State during a coordinated intelligence-led operation involving the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force.

The operation is regarded as the largest single-day rescue carried out by the joint security team.

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In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu commended the security agencies for their professionalism, bravery and collaboration.

"The successful execution of this intelligence-led operation demonstrates the growing efficiency and collaboration among our security services.

"I commend our gallant men and women in uniform for their bravery and unwavering commitment to safeguarding Nigerian lives. The rescued citizens are receiving first aid and essential medical care at the medical facility at Wawa Cantonment.

"Upon completion of their medical evaluations, they will be formally handed over to their state governments for comprehensive care and reunification with their families," the President said.

Tinubu directed security agencies to strengthen early-warning systems, improve community intelligence gathering and enhance rapid-response capabilities to prevent similar attacks.

He also reaffirmed his administration's commitment to eliminating security threats, protecting vulnerable communities and restoring lasting peace across the country.

163 Woro Victims Moved To Wawa Military Base

The 163 residents of Woro community rescued during the operation had been in captivity since gunmen attacked the community on February 3, 2026.

The member representing Gwanabe/Gweria/Bani/Adena Constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Saidu Baba Ahmed, confirmed the victims' release to LEADERSHIP.

"Yes, the Woro kidnap victims have been released. I'm very, very excited about this development. We give thanks to President Bola Tinubu, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and our security operatives," he said.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Communications, Ibraheem Abdullateef, also confirmed the development.

"Kwara State Government is happy to share that the security forces have rescued the people who were kidnapped at Woro community in Kwara North.

"Kudos to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, security forces and everyone who played a role in this huge feat. We are grateful!" he said.

Kaiama Local Government chairman, Hon. Abubakar Abdullahi Danladi, told LEADERSHIP that the rescued victims had been moved to the Wawa Military Base.

"It was the state governor who informed me about the release of the Woro kidnap victims. He told me to call the Brigade Commander. I did, and he confirmed that the victims had been rescued and taken to Wawa Military Base," he said.

Danladi disclosed that four coaster buses had been deployed from Ilorin to convey the victims from Wawa to Kwara on Thursday.

According to him, they will first be taken to Sobi Army Barracks in Ilorin, where they will undergo medical examination and receive treatment for two or three days before being handed over to the Kwara State Government and reunited with their families.

Asked whether ransom was paid, Danladi said he had no information to that effect.

He thanked President Tinubu, Governor AbdulRazaq and the security agencies for their efforts, particularly commending the governor for standing with the affected communities throughout the ordeal.

LEADERSHIP observed a viral video showing a convoy of military vehicles transporting the rescued victims to Wawa, with residents cheering the soldiers and expressing gratitude in Hausa.

Families Express Relief

Relatives of the rescued victims expressed gratitude to the government and security agencies.

Medina Usman, whose daughter was among those rescued, said she had yet to reunite with her child but was informed that the victims were at a military facility in Kainji awaiting transfer to Ilorin.

She thanked Allah and appreciated the efforts of the federal and state governments as well as the security agencies.

Similarly, Abdullah Suleiman, who has relatives among the victims, described the rescue as a huge relief and thanked President Tinubu, Governor AbdulRazaq and the security operatives.

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Former members of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Sabi and Hon. Aliyu Mande, also confirmed the development and praised the security agencies, governments at all levels and the media for sustaining attention on the plight of the victims.

Six-Month Ordeal Ends

The victims were abducted on February 3, 2026, when terrorists attacked Woro and neighbouring Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The attackers reportedly killed scores of residents, razed homes and shops and abducted mostly women and children. Community leaders later put the number of abductees at 176.

Security sources said the attack followed the communities' rejection of attempts by extremists to impose their own version of Islamic rule and their decision to report the matter to security agencies.

The attackers were believed to be elements linked to Lakurawa, Boko Haram and Ansaru operating around the border communities.

Before the rescue, families of the victims had repeatedly appealed to the federal and Kwara State governments to intervene after spending nearly six months in captivity.