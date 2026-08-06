Nigeria: In 3 Years, Tinubu's Economic Reforms Driving Strong Corporate Changes - Presidency

· Lists feats to include unified forex market, removal of fuel subsidy, more stable macroeconomic environment, banking sector recapitalisation

The presidency, yesterday, linked the strong financial performance recorded by many companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange in the first half of 2026 to several key economic reforms implemented by President Bola Tinubu's government since mid-2023.

It particularly listed the significant reforms to include the unification of the foreign exchange market.

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Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release explained that by establishing a single, market-determined exchange rate, the reform improved price discovery and enabled companies with substantial foreign currency exposure to more accurately reflect the value of their dollar-denominated revenues in their financial statements.

The presidency further stated that this has been particularly beneficial for export-oriented and foreign exchange-earning businesses such as Aradel Holdings and Seplat Energy, whose revenues were largely linked to international oil prices and are settled in foreign currency.

According to the statement, "The Tinubu administration's commitment to strengthening investor confidence in the energy sector was further demonstrated through the timely approval of several landmark upstream transactions.

"Among the most notable approvals was the Renaissance Africa Energy consortium's acquisition of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) assets, of which Aradel Holdings is a consortium member.

"Another was the approval of Seplat Energy's acquisition of the assets of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU).

"These strategic approvals significantly expanded the reserve base, production capacity, and long-term growth prospects of both companies while removing regulatory uncertainty surrounding two of the largest transactions in Nigeria's upstream oil and gas industry.

"By facilitating the transfer of mature onshore assets to well-capitalised indigenous operators, the administration strengthened investor confidence, accelerated domestic participation in the petroleum sector, and positioned both Aradel and Seplat to capture higher production volumes, stronger revenues, and improved earnings before tax."

The Presidency stressed that Tinubu's approval of Naira payment for crude, a policy that some other African countries have adopted, has also supported local refining capacity, such that Dangote Refinery has become a net exporter of PMS and Aviation fuel.

It also explained that manufacturing and industrial companies similarly benefited from improved access to foreign exchange and a more predictable currency market.

"Firms such as Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, and HBM (formerly known as Lafarge Africa) have been able to plan production, procure imported inputs more efficiently, and allocate capital with greater certainty under a unified exchange rate framework.

"Improved foreign exchange availability has reduced operational bottlenecks, strengthened supply chain planning, and supported higher production volumes, contributing to stronger revenue growth and improved profitability.

"Complementing the foreign exchange reforms was the removal of the petrol subsidy, which significantly strengthened the government's fiscal position.

"The resulting improvement in public finances has increased fiscal capacity for infrastructure investment, enhanced revenue mobilisation, and reinforced broader macroeconomic stability.

"These developments have created a more supportive operating environment for large-scale businesses by improving investor confidence and strengthening expectations of long-term economic sustainability.

"Tighter monetary management and ongoing financial sector reforms have contributed to a more stable macroeconomic environment. Greater exchange rate stability, moderating inflationary pressures, and improving liquidity conditions have enhanced business confidence, allowing companies to make longer-term investment decisions with greater certainty.

"Banking sector recapitalisation has strengthened the financial system's capacity to support large-scale corporate financing. At the same time, ongoing tax reforms aimed at simplifying administration and broadening the revenue base have improved the overall business climate and reduced structural inefficiencies."

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In summary, the presidency justified the ongoing economic reforms, saying, "Taken together, these reforms have enhanced the operating environment for capital-intensive and export-oriented firms by improving market efficiency, strengthening macroeconomic stability, increasing investor confidence, and facilitating more efficient capital allocation.

"The resulting improvements in operational efficiency, financial transparency, and investment planning provide a clear economic explanation for the substantial increases in both revenue and earnings before tax recorded by many of the companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange.

"Rather than reflecting isolated firm-level developments, these results illustrate how comprehensive structural reforms can translate into measurable improvements in corporate financial performance through stronger market fundamentals and a more predictable business environment."