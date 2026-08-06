Nigeria: Opposition Must Unite to Stop APC From Holding Power, Amaechi Tells PDP Leaders

· Makinde seeks Methodist Church's support for presidential bid

·Oyo gov's reset agents, national volunteers commence registration

Vice-presidential candidate of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, has urged opposition parties to unite ahead of the 2027 general election if they must stop the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party from continuing to hold power.

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Amaechi spoke while receiving a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, on a condolence visit over the death of his mother, Dame Ezinne Mary Amaechi.

Amaechi, however, urged opposition parties to close ranks, warning that disunity would make it easier for the APC to retain power.

He said cooperation among opposition parties remained the only realistic path to defeating the APC and voting out the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Amaechi urged opposition leaders to continue exploring areas of cooperation as the election approached.

He warned that failure to unite behind a common objective could give the ruling party an easy route to victory.

According to him, opposition parties must place the interests of Nigeria and its citizens above individual political ambitions and partisan differences.

He maintained that a fragmented opposition would weaken efforts to challenge the APC at the polls.

During the visit, Amaechi also reflected on the sacrifices made by his parents, particularly his mother, in raising him and his siblings.

He described her support and commitment to the family as central to his upbringing and development.

The Turaki-led PDP faction, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, said Dame Amaechi's death was a major loss and offered sympathy to Amaechi's family.

He said the pain of losing a mother was difficult to prepare for and assured Amaechi of the party's sympathy.

"Nothing prepares anybody for the loss of a parent, especially a mother. So, we can only imagine the deep loss and grief that you and your family are going through," he said.

The faction also recalled Amaechi's years in the PDP, during which he served as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and later governor of the state.

"As a party on whose platform you served the good people of Rivers State as Speaker and later as governor, we share in your grief and encourage you to be strong, knowing the certainty of death and its role as a window to immortality," Turaki added.

Makinde Seeks Methodist Church's Support for Presidential Bid

Oyo State Governor 'Seyi Makinde, yesterday, publicly sought the support and prayers of the Methodist Church Nigeria for his 2027 presidential ambition, declaring that he was prepared to provide leadership that would unite Nigerians and place service above personal interests.

Makinde made the declaration in Ibadan while declaring open the 50th/15th Biennial Conference of the Methodist Church Nigeria, where he also called for stronger collaboration between government and faith-based institutions to build a more peaceful, just and prosperous country.

Addressing delegates at the conference, he said Nigeria's development could not be driven by government alone, stressing that religious institutions play a vital role in shaping values, strengthening families and inspiring hope.

He commended the Methodist Church for its long-standing contributions to education, healthcare, community development and moral instruction, describing such efforts as critical to national development.

Makinde said his administration in Oyo State has focused on improving the quality of life of residents by creating opportunities and ensuring development that benefits ordinary people.

According to him, Nigeria was not short of talent or natural resources but required leadership capable of uniting citizens around a shared vision while placing national service above personal ambition.

"It is no secret that I am running to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and this is the type of leadership I will offer if given the opportunity to serve," he said.

He appealed to members of the Methodist Church to support his aspiration through prayers and encouragement, expressing confidence that Nigeria's future remains bright with collective commitment and faith in God.

Makinde also reflected on the significance of the conference venue, recalling that he prayed at the same location in 2018 before contesting for the Oyo State governorship.

Speaking at the conference, the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Ali Aba, urged the federal government to intensify efforts to address insecurity, inflation, kidnapping and banditry across the country.

He commended the federal government, the Oyo State government and security agencies for securing the release of abducted school children and teachers in Oriire local government area of Oyo State.

Surge as Makinde's Reset Agents, National Volunteers Commence Registration

The nationwide mobilisation for the Presidential candidate of the Allied People's Movement (APM), Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, under the APM/PDP alliance said it has received a boost with the commencement of registration of National Volunteers and Reset Agents of the Makinde Reset Nigeria Agenda ahead of the 2027 elections.

The commencement of registration on Makinde's presidential campaign website: www.seyimakinde.org, was said to be coming with a mounting surge across the 36 states of the federation, the FCT and the Diaspora eager to participate as volunteers in promoting and propagating the Reset Nigeria Agenda, as the much-desired vehicle for national rebirth.

In a statement, Makinde Reset Nigeria Agenda said it envisioned a strategic "hard resetting" of Nigeria's operational system to rebuild public trust, reposition and strengthen institutions and create a system that works for all Nigerians in guaranteeing security, economic growth, job creation, healthcare, education, power and sustainable infrastructural development.

The initiative came as cross-party, platforms that offered Nigerians unlimited platform to actively participate in nationwide mobilisation to reset Nigeria's economic, structural, and social trajectory as encapsulated in Makinde's blueprint for a viable nation that works for all.

Already, millions, particularly youths and professionals in various fields and from various political parties have approached the portal for registration since commencement of the registration on Monday, 3rd August, 2026 with the number swelling by the day.

FG: S'East Summit is Turning Point, Cites Critical Projects against Marginalisation

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The federal government has said it was committed to ending security challenges in the South-East through a mix of law enforcement, intelligence, community engagement and economic development, with President Bola Tinubu personally driving inclusion for the region.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this in Umuahia, Abia State, during a press briefing after the South-East Regional Security Summit hosted by the Abia State Government in collaboration with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-East) and the Federal Ministry of Defence.

Idris told journalists that the summit brought together governors, security agencies, traditional rulers, youth and community leaders to find sustainable solutions to insecurity in the zone.

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He said the strong turnout showed that security "requires the collective commitment of communities, leaders and citizens" and not government alone.

He noted that the Renewed Hope Agenda placed security within a broader framework of infrastructure renewal, social inclusion and economic empowerment.

"The message from the federal government is clear: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration is committed to ensuring that every Nigerian, in every part of the country, has the right to live, work and pursue prosperity in a safe and secure environment," he said.

On the perception of marginalisation of the South-East, the minister cited massive federal road projects across the region and the appointment of former Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, as Minister of Works to oversee them.

He said he had toured road projects in Enugu and Ebonyi last year with the President, saying, "We have never had it this good in terms of building of roads, which is critical infrastructure that connects cities," he said.

Idris added that the President had also created fiscal headroom for states and engaged governors directly to address priority needs, pointing to the establishment of one of Nigeria's first three world-class cancer centres in Enugu, and the plan to deliver 1,000 primary health care centres nationwide, as further proof that no region is being excluded.

On the agitation by IPOB and the case of Nnamdi Kanu, the minister declined to comment, saying the matter was subjudice.

However, he stressed that the government's decision to hold the security summit in the South-East for the first time was itself a sign of commitment to dialogue and coordination with the region.