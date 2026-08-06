Nigeria: Katsina Hisbah Bars Personnel From Raiding Hotels, Homes Without Court Orders

5 August 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Francis Sardauna

Katsina — The Katsina State Hisbah Board has directed all its personnel to obtain valid court orders or arrest warrants before entering hotels or residential premises in the course of their official duties.

The directive was contained in an internal circular dated August 4, 2026, and addressed to all local government commanders and headquarters personnel of the board.

According to the circular, the decision followed a resolution reached at the board's regular meeting held on June 6, 2026, and takes immediate effect.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It stated that all officers and personnel must first secure a valid court order or arrest warrant before carrying out searches or entering hotels and private residences, "except where the commandant general or existing laws expressly permit otherwise".

It explained that the directive was issued to ensure strict compliance with existing laws, rules and regulations governing law enforcement activities, as well as the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

It further warned that no commander or officer should authorize or carry out entry into hotels or residential premises without obtaining the appropriate legal authorization, unless an exception is specifically provided for under applicable laws.

The board, according to the circular, directed all local government commanders to immediately communicate the contents of the circular to officers under their command and ensure full compliance.

The circular stressed that officers are expected to respect the constitutional rights of citizens and conduct their duties in accordance with due process and the rule of law.

It warned that any violation of the directive would attract appropriate disciplinary action in addition to any legal consequences that may arise.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.