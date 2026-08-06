Nigeria: Lawmaker Urges Military Authorities to Patronise Indigenous Defence Equipment

Abuja — The Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson, has called on the Armed Forces of Nigeria to prioritise the procurement of locally manufactured defence equipment, stressing that supporting indigenous manufacturers would strengthen national security and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Benjamin Ekeyi, at the unveiling of X-Shield's latest indigenous light tactical armoured vehicle, AEGIS-X 2.0, in Abuja yesterday, Benson urged the military to end the unnecessary expenditure of huge resources on equipment that can be produced locally.

He described the country's security situation as deeply concerning, noting that many personnel continue to lose their lives on the battlefield while defending the nation.

He attributed many of the casualties to the inadequate provision of protective equipment for frontline troops and reiterated that mobility and protection remain critical to successful military operations. He added that the House Committee on Defence was proud of the contributions X-Shield is making to Nigeria's defence manufacturing industry.

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In his remarks, the Director-General of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), Major General Babatunde Ibrahim Alaya, who was represented by the Director of Engineering Services, Commodore Igbani Agwu, said Nigeria's defence industry had made significant progress after years of relying on imported military equipment.

He said: "In recent times, however, the country's defence industry has grown significantly, with several indigenous companies developing innovative products that are strengthening our national defence capabilities.

"As we are all aware, mobility is a critical element of military and security operations. Troops must be able to move swiftly, their equipment must remain fully operational, and they must be adequately protected. These three elements are fundamental to the success of any military operation."

Former Director-General of DICON, Major General Victor Ezugwu (rtd.), also commended the partnership between DICON and indigenous defence manufacturers, saying it was enhancing Nigeria's defence capability and promoting self-reliance in military production.

He said DICON-Shield was effectively "sabotaging" the activities of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements by producing high-quality armoured vehicles and defence equipment required by the Armed Forces. According to him, Nigeria's security challenges demand bold, innovative and revolutionary solutions, adding that the industrial and technological transformation being driven by DICON-Shield is laying the foundation for a more secure and self-sufficient nation.

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Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of X-Shield Solution Limited, Charles Ibanga, said AEGIS-X 2.0 was designed and manufactured by Nigerians specifically for the country's operational environment.

He said the vehicle combines superior mobility, enhanced ballistic protection, operational flexibility and rugged reliability for counter-terrorism operations, internal security, border protection, convoy escort and rapid tactical response.

"Today's launch is also a powerful statement that the future of defence manufacturing in Africa can be built here in Nigeria. It reflects what becomes possible when government, the military, industry and private enterprise work together with a shared purpose," he said.

Ibanga also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting indigenous defence manufacturing, strategic partnerships and self-reliance, adding that the unveiling of AEGIS-X 2.0 symbolises innovation, resilience, national pride and Nigeria's growing industrial capacity to safeguard its sovereignty and contribute to regional peace and security.

The unveiling was themed: "The Strength of a Nation is Measured Not Only by the Courage of Its Soldiers but by the Quality of the Equipment They Carry into Battle."