Nigeria: Abducted 176 Woro Community Victims in Kwara Regain Freedom

We are grateful to FG, security forces, says Kaiama LG Chairman

The 176 women and children abducted by suspected terrorists from Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State have regained their freedom after spending six months in captivity.

The victims, it was gathered, regained their freedom following efforts by security operatives after months in the custody of the terrorists.

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Recall that the attack on Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State occurred on the evening of Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The attack resulted in the deaths of between 162 and 170 people, with local and Red Cross estimates indicating the total toll may be as high as 170-200. Additionally, over 170 people were reported abducted or missing during the raid.

Sources close to security agencies in the state earlier told newsmen in Ilorin that the victims regained their freedom today (Wednesday) after months in the custody of the terrorists.

Confirming that the 176 Woro community victims had regained their freedom, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kwara State Chapter, Mr. Abubakar Abdullahi Danladi, said:

"We are very grateful to the Federal Government and security forces on the release of the 176 victims of Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of the state."

Danladi, who is also the Chairman of Kaiama Local Government Area, said:

"The victims, with others, are currently in Wawa Cantonment in Niger State awaiting transportation to Kwara State.

"Yes, it is true that they have been released but I can't tell for now whether ransom was paid or not.

"They are currently in Wawa Military Cantonment in Niger State because our people are not the only victims released.

"The Office of the Secretary to the State Government is currently arranging vehicles that will bring them to Ilorin.

"So I thank Almighty God that their release happened in my time, and I'm very happy about this."

Also, the member representing Gwanabe/Gweria/Bani/Adena Constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Saidu Baba Ahmed, confirmed the development.

"Yes, the Woro kidnap victims have been released. I'm very, very excited about this development. We give thanks to President Bola Tinubu, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and our security operatives," the lawmaker said.

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Earlier, the Kwara State Government on Wednesday afternoon announced in a terse, unsigned statement that the Woro victims kidnapped by terrorists had regained their freedom.

The statement, obtained from the state's official platform, read:

"Alhamdulillaah and kudos to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, security forces, and everyone who played a role in this huge feat. We are grateful! Details later."

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ojo Adekimi, said he was not aware of the development when contacted.

"I'm not aware, so I cannot confirm it. I made contacts in Kaiama Local Government, but I couldn't get concrete information," he said.