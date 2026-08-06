Nigeria: PSquare Feud: Fans Back Mr P, Launch Campaign to Boost His Music

Many social media users have thrown their support behind Mr P amid his renewed public dispute with his brothers, helping boost his YouTube subscribers and latest single.

Many social media users have rallied behind Peter "Mr P" Okoye as his renewed public dispute with his twin brother, Paul "Rudeboy" Okoye, and their elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye, continues to dominate online conversations.

The growing support follows Mr P's ongoing multi-part video series in which he recounts the events that led to P-Square's repeated breakups and the family's long-running financial dispute. In the videos, which have now reached Part Six, he accused Jude of claiming ownership of P-Square, withholding financial records, delaying access to the group's backend catalogue and mishandling royalty payments.

Jude has denied the allegations, describing them as "blatant lies" and "manipulative tactics." He maintains that the disputed royalty payments and financial records were already presented during the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigation and remain matters before the court.

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P-Square, made up of Mr P and Rudeboy, was formed in 1999 and grew into one of Africa's biggest music groups with hit songs including "Bizzy Body", "Do Me", "Personally", "No One Like", "You" and "Chop My Money." The brothers first split in 2017 before reuniting in 2021. Their reunion, however, ended in another breakup in 2024 following renewed disagreements over finances and management.

The dispute later escalated into an EFCC investigation, which led to criminal charges against Jude over alleged money laundering involving about ₦1.38 billion, $1 million and £34,537.59. He has pleaded not guilty, and the case remains before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Fans rally behind Mr P

As Mr P continued releasing new episodes of his video series, many fans took to social media to express support for him, with several accusing Jude and Rudeboy of treating him unfairly throughout the years.

Some supporters also launched an online campaign encouraging fans to subscribe to Mr P's YouTube channel and stream his latest single, "I Can't Look Away", as a show of solidarity.

At the time of filing this report, Mr P's YouTube subscriber count had reportedly risen from about 777,000 to over 823,000, while the music video for "I Can't Look Away" had surpassed two million views. PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the figures, which were circulating on social media among supporters.

Others described Mr P's decision to publicly narrate his side of the story as long overdue, saying they now better understood the circumstances surrounding the group's repeated breakups.

Court case

The renewed family dispute has unfolded alongside the ongoing criminal proceedings involving Jude.

Earlier this year, the EFCC arraigned the former P-Square manager before the Federal High Court in Lagos on money-laundering charges. He pleaded not guilty and was later granted bail.

During the proceedings, Mr P testified as a prosecution witness, while Rudeboy publicly defended Jude, further exposing the deep divisions within the family.

Mr P has indicated that he will continue releasing more episodes of his video series, promising to tell what he describes as the complete story behind P-Square's collapse.

Jude, however, has said he will allow the court to determine the dispute and has ruled out further public exchanges until judgment is delivered.

Reactions

Below are some reactions from social media users.

Jude sef no try at all. He didn't remember then that they were brothers how then do you expect Peter now to use brotherhood as a yardstick? Doesn't work that way-- Golden Dust RMFC (@goldendust17) August 3, 2026

How do you even threaten your sibling with de@th, this is the only part that I've been unable to wrap my head around-- Mr. Anu (@Anu_official) August 4, 2026

How did Jude's wife name find its way into Psquare's documents? That one show the dishonesty of Jude. He's the only one changing documents up and down. Baba get talent for documentation -- Tactical Prince (@otunbakunle) August 5, 2026

"I don't know if they forged my signature... How come you and your wife are shareholders of a company, but you have four officers... Jude, you and Paul know what you did. I have forgiven them, but they can never have access to me..."Peter of PSquare continues to spill details... https://t.co/2U61cKwROj pic.twitter.com/JM3nrMefc5-- @ (@OneJoblessBoy) August 4, 2026

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If brothers can do this to themselves ehh i think because the reason why they decide to cast peter away because of his Yoruba wife because this people with tribalism na 5/6-- otunba (@eshofemi1) August 5, 2026

Jude my friend did same to me..Never take you Jude as a brother or friend they are betrayals i don't know maybe they're character originated from Judas.-- Private_Governor (@aidam_aust48490) August 5, 2026

"I don't know if they forged my signature... How come you and your wife are shareholders of a company, but you have four officers... Jude, you and Paul know what you did. I have forgiven them, but they can never have access to me..."Peter of PSquare continues to spill details... https://t.co/2U61cKwROj pic.twitter.com/JM3nrMefc5-- @ (@OneJoblessBoy) August 4, 2026

Jude come and answer Joe you say your account officer will just decide to use his address as he doesn't have your own or your number to call you for your own information. https://t.co/fcT9oULfjS-- Emeka United (@Emeka2026) August 4, 2026

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