Nigeria: Troops Recover ISWAP Propaganda Camcorder, Unmask Top Terrorist Leaders in Fresh Intelligence Operation

Abuja — Troops of Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have recovered an ISWAP propaganda camcorder and uncovered the identities of several top terrorist commanders following a successful intelligence-led operation against ISWAP/ISIS enclaves in the Lake Chad region of northern Borno State, marking another significant breakthrough in the ongoing counter-insurgency campaign.

The operations led to the recovery of several technical devices and other high-value intelligence materials, including a camcorder allegedly used by ISWAP terrorists to record propaganda videos and document their operational activities.

The military said forensic exploitation of the recovered devices produced actionable intelligence, enabling troops to identify locations linked to terrorist activities as well as several senior ISWAP commanders operating within the Mangari-Metele-Dogon Chukun axis along the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin in Abadam and Kukawa Local Government Areas of Borno State.

According to a statement by the Acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, the identified terrorist leaders and key operatives include Abu Musa Al-Mangawi Baa Shuwa, the Wali (Governor) of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP); his deputy and Amirul Jaish, Muhammad Jidda, also known as "The One-Handed Man"; and Hamad Abu Hanifa, the Amirul-Fiya of ISWAP, among others.

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Operation Hadin Kai drew particular attention to Abu Musa Al-Mangawi Baa Shuwa, describing him as the most wanted ISWAP leader operating within the Lake Chad Basin.

"Operation HADIN KAI wishes to specifically draw the attention of the public to Abu Musa Al-Mangawi Baa Shuwa, the ISWAP Wali, who remains the most wanted terrorist leader operating within the Lake Chad Basin," the statement said.

The military announced that a substantial financial reward would be offered to anyone whose credible and actionable information leads directly to his arrest.

"All information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality, and the identity of informants will be fully protected in accordance with established security procedures," the statement added.

Operation Hadin Kai also appealed to members of the public to support ongoing counter-terrorism operations by providing credible and timely intelligence that could assist security agencies in locating and apprehending the identified terrorist operatives.

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The military urged citizens to channel relevant information through established security reporting channels, while cautioning members of the public against attempting to confront or arrest the suspects under any circumstances.